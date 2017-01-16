Maruti Suzuki Ignis: What Variant Should You Buy?

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is India's first big car launch of 2017 and with competitive prices, it has already attracted a large number of bookings. The Ignis also has a waiting period of a few weeks already so if you are considering buying one, the earlier the better is what we would recommend. However, as with most car buyers in India today, the question of 'What Variant Should I Buy?' is certainly one of the most daunting challenges of any new car purchase. Now usually, we would just recommend getting the top of the line version primarily since it comes loaded with all the safety gear and also the nicer infotainment package. That said since Maruti Suzuki has gone that one step further and made ABS and dual airbags standard across all variants, let us take you through a detailed list of all that the Ignis variants offer the customer.

The Ignis base trim is a no-frills version of the car

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma:

Petrol Manual: Rs 4.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The entry level Maruti Suzuki Ignis is the 'Sigma' and is essentially a barebones version of the micro SUV/urban crossover. The Sigma variant comes with no-frills interior and exterior package and is only available with the 1.2 litre petrol engine. The Sigma variant gets silver 15-inch steel wheels with no wheel trim. The Sigma variant is available in three colours, Pearl Arctic White, Silky Silver and Glistening Grey. The Sigma variant gets no infotainment system on the interior and gets only manually adjustable outside rear view mirrors.

The Sigma variant also gets a single tone black dashboard and not the black and off-white combination version that is available on the other variants. The Sigma variant does, however, get basics like AC and power steering and also gets electric windows for the front passengers but manual windows for the rear passengers. That said, as we mentioned earlier, safety features like ABS, dual airbags and Isofix points for child seats have not been omitted.

If you are a fleet operator or an independent commercial vehicle operator for services like Uber or Ola and want something slightly new and different but still want a lot of interior space and boot space for your passengers, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma variant is a perfect choice. Although not officially available with CNG as a factory fitment option, the large boot means that a dealer fitment kit would be possible. Of course, that would end up compromising boot space.

The mid Delta trim gets both manual and AMT options

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Delta:

Petrol Manual: ₹ 5.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Petrol Automatic (AMT/AGS): ₹ 5.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Diesel Manual: ₹ 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Diesel Automatic (AMT/AGS): ₹ 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Second in line in the list of variants for the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is the Delta variant. The Delta gets slight upgrades both on the exterior and interior front. On the inside, you get the dual tone black and off-white dashboard and also an infotainment system that has Bluetooth sync along with a USB and AUX port and a CD player. The infotainment system, however, does not get a touchscreen display. You also get a two speaker setup to go along with the infotainment setup. You also get electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors but you still have to fold them manually. the front and rear passengers both get electric windows and the rear seats also get a 60:40 folding setup and a parcel shelf.

The touchscreen infotainment system is missing on the Delta trim

On the outside, the rear view mirrors get in-built turn indicators and the Delta variant also gets black steel wheels with silver wheel trim. The Delta also gets a choice of six colours. The choices include the white, silver and grey on the Sigma variant along with a red and two blue choices including the Tinsel Blue launch colour. The two tone customization is not available on the Delta but one can always opt for a roof wrap instead.

The Delta is also the first variant that gets all the engine and gearbox options. Buyers can opt for the 1.2-litre petrol or 1.3-litre diesel engine. Buyers can also opt for either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic or AMT (Maruti calls this the ABS system) gearbox. Just like the other variants, the Delta gets ABS, two airbags and Isofix as standard.

If you are a personal use buyer who does not mind a slightly less fancy equipment list and is price conscious, the Delta variant of the Ignis is the ideal. The Delta will most likely be the highest sold variant in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Expect many first-time car buyers to also choose this variant as it also has the diesel automatic option.

The Ignis Zeta is well specced option and misses out on certain key features

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta:

Petrol Manual: ₹ 5.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Petrol Automatic (AMT/AGS): ₹ 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Diesel Manual: ₹ 6.91 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Diesel Automatic (AMT/AGS): ₹ 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta variant offers a few more features both on the interior and exterior as compared to the Delta. The Zeta variant now gets a start-stop button with keyless entry which is a feature that has been well appreciated in recent times. The Zeta variant also gets rear parking sensors, a rear defogger and a rear windscreen wiper. The infotainment system is still the same one you get on the Delta variant but you do get a 4-speaker setup instead of the original two-speaker one on the lower variant. The Zeta variant also gets electrically folding outside rear view mirrors.

On the exterior front, the Zeta variant gets chrome trim around the front grille along with a chrome lined foglamp accent piece. The Zeta variant also gets plastic cladding for the wheel arches and side skirt that gives it a slightly better stance. You can also opt for the two-tone paint option in the Zeta variant. The headlamps are still standard on the Zeta variant and not the LED daytime running light ones that the top spec model gets. The Zeta variant also gets both the petrol 1.2 litre engine and the diesel 1.3 litre engine with both a manual and AMT gearbox.

Of you are on a lookout for a well spec'd Ignis and you have to have the automatic gearbox option with either engine, the Zeta variant is the best bet for you. Yes, you do miss out on some key features but as a package the Zeta does have a lot to offer. Expect this to be the highest selling model in urban and semi-urban markets and to have the most waiting period (especially for colours like white and the launch blue).

The range topping Ignis Alpha comes with all bells and whistles

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Alpha:

Petrol Manual: ₹ 6.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Diesel Manual: ₹ 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Alpha variant is the top of the line model you can buy in the Ignis lineup and is also the best spec'd. Exterior add-ons include the LED daytime running lights and projector headlamps. You also get the optional two-tone paint option in this variant as in the Zeta, which makes the car look even nicer with the added trim levels.

On the inside, the Alpha variant gets the large touchscreen infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The touchscreen also gets inbuilt navigation and smartphone sync features apart from the standard USB, AUX and Bluetooth. The Alpha also gets a reversing camera along with the parking sensors. Other added features include the puddle lamps, climate control with airplane inspired toggle switches and a height adjustable driver's seat.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Instrument Cluster

Although you can choose between the 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.3-litre diesel engines, Maruti have restricted gearbox options only to the manual and have not offered an AMT on the Alpha variant due to the additional costs involved which would have pushed prices over the ₹ 8 lakh mark. And that is quite disappointing as the Ignis with the diesel-AMT combination and the top of the line spec would have been the perfect stylish micro SUV for urban conditions.

That said if you are the kind of buyer who prefers driving a stick shift manual gearbox and also wants the most modern and stylish tech and options on your car, the Alpha variants of the Ignis are perfect for you. With the touchscreen and navigation on the inside and the LED lights on the outside, the Ignis is the right colour combination does actually look quite impressive.