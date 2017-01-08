Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Variants Explained In Detail

The one car that has been making all the news is the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ignis. It is all set to be launched next week on 13th January, 2017 with the prices expected to start from ₹ 4.5 lakh-₹ 5 lakh. The car was first showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo and will be sold through Maruti Suzuki's Nexa dealerships across the country. Like other Maruti Suzuki cars sold through Nexa, the Ignis too will have four trim levels, which are the Sigma, Delta, Zeta and the top trim, the Alpha. Here is a lowdown on what each trim level offers. Take a look.

1. Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma: The Sigma will be the base level trim and will have only a petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. You do have a manual AC, cup and bottle holders and that's quite about it. There is no music system, no speakers either. The wheels are steel, without wheel caps. There will be three colour options on the Sigma. The windows up front are electric and the dashboard is in a single colour. As far as safety is concerned, the Sigma gets ISOFIX mounts for child seats. ABS and dual airbags are standard across all variants, which is wonderful and a good move by Maruti. Oh, and body-coloured door handles are standard too.

2. Maruti Suzuki Ignis Delta: From the Delta trim onwards, one can choose between the 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.3-litre diesel. There is also an option between the 5-speed manual and the AMT gearbox. In addition to the features in Sigma, the Delta also offers steel wheels with caps, dual-coloured dashboard, 2-din infotainment with USB and Bluetooth connectivity, 2 speakers, rear power windows, electric wing mirrors, 60:40 split for the rear seat and a security alarm system. Also, more colour options for the body.

3. Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta: In addition to the features in the Delta trim, one can now choose to have a dual-tone colour scheme for the body. The other feature upgrades are keyless entry, start-stop system (push button), parking sensors for the rear, defogger at the rear along with a wiper and 15-inch alloys. Also, the number of speakers goes up to four and one gets fog lamps at the front as well. Cosmetic changes include chrome accents on the grille and the housing for the fog lamps. There is also plastic cladding for the wheel arches and the side sill.

4. Maruti Suzuki Ignis Alpha: This is the top-most trim for the Ignis and it gets some serious kit. For starters, it gets projector headlamps, LED DRLs, puddle lamp, auto climate-control and the driver seat is adjustable for height as well. Also, one gets the 7-inch Suzuki Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system. There is a reverse-parking camera in the offing as well. All of this is in addition to the features available in the Zeta trim.

The Ignis is built on the new Baleno platform and Maruti claims a fuel efficiency figure of 26.8 km/l and 20.9 km/l for the diesel and petrol variants respectively. With its ground clearance of 180mm, it is equipped to tackle the tough Indian road conditions as well.

