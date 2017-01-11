Maruti Suzuki Ignis Starts Arriving At Dealerships

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis has started arriving at dealerships Maruti Suzuki Ignis ₹ 5 - 7 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

After the Baleno , the Ignis is probably the most important launches for Maruti Suzuki's Nexa dealerships. While the Ignis took centre stage at the Auto Expo 2016 alongside the Vitara Brezza and the Baleno RS , we knew then that the Ignis will be retailed out of the Nexa dealerships. With the launch of the Ignis scheduled for 13th January 2017, we are already seeing the car arrive at dealerships across the country.

We've already taken a look at how the car looks and given you an understanding of what the design is all about as also the cabin in our first look review. It was this month itself that the company started taking bookings for the car and from what we hear the response has been quite good. While we wait for Maruti Suzuki to give us the numbers on the bookings front, we think that people are certainly looking at the Ignis as a successor to the Wagon R, which is a car that is still doing phenomenally well for the company.

We've provided you with a whole bunch of details on what we know about the car already and have compiled a list of 10 things to know as well. While the engines on the Ignis are the tried and tested K-series ones, Maruti Suzuki has been very clever in announcing that an AMT will be provided on both the petrol and diesel variants and that means that it'll be the first car to come with an AMT from the Nexa dealership network.

The Ignis will be sold through Maruti Suzuki's Nexa dealerships

The AMT will be available on select variants and we've given you a lowdown on what that will be like. From what we know, the Ignis will undercut the Baleno in terms of pricing and will be the most affordable option available through the Nexa dealerships. We can't wait to find out the price of the car, so stay tuned!



Image Courtesy: Saurabh Pawar