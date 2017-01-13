Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price Expectations

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis will be launched later today and the buzz it has created in the last few days has been quite feverish. So, what do we know so far? Well, we know that the Ignis will be sold exclusively through the Nexa chain of Maruti Suzuki’s premium dealerships. And we know that the Ignis will come with both a petrol and a diesel engine. We also know that the Ignis will be equipped with both a manual and an automatic (AMT) gearbox right from the get go.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ignis - First Look Review
Since we have seen the car and experienced it firsthand .... albeit rather briefly.... we know that the Ignis is quite spacious on the inside, especially when it comes to the rear seat and has a very cool, new-look interior that is packed with features. The Ignis will get first in class features like a touchscreen infotainment setup with Apple CarPlay, Andorid Auto and of course, an inbuilt navigation screen. We also know that the boot on the Ignis is quite large considering how small the actual car is and that the new Baleno based platform has been cleverly packaged. We also know that the Ignis will have exterior bits and features like the LED daytime running lights, projector headlamps and black 15-inch alloy wheels.
What we don’t know however is the price point that the Ignis will be launched at. Now, the Ignis will go up against the likes of a variety of cars. To begin with the micro SUV or urban crossover bodystyle will but it up against the likes of the Mahindra KUV100 (Rs 4.58 – 7.16 lakh). The Ignis will also go up against stronger competition from the likes of the Hyundai Grand i10 (Rs 4.91 – 6.99 lakh) which is also due for a mid-life facelift very soon. The Ignis will also go up against two cars from Maruti’s own range, the Celerio (Rs 4.03 – 5.90 lakh) and the Swift (Rs 4.76 – 7.44 lakh). Of course, the Swift will be updated later this year too.
To be competitive enough to take on the likes of the Grand i10 and yet now cannibalise into the sales of the Celerio or the Swift, we think that the Ignis starting price will be about Rs 4.50 lakh with the top of the line version coming in at Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi.) But, since a spread of Rs 2.5 lakh is wide, lets split up what we think certain engine and gearbox combinations will be priced between.
Petrol With Manual gearbox: Rs 4.5 – 6.0 lakh
Diesel With Manual gearbox: Rs 5.0 – 6.5 lakh
Petrol with AMT gearbox: Rs 5.5 – 6.0 lakh
Diesel with AMT gearbox: Rs 6.0 – 6.5 lakh
If you are wondering why the most expensive AMT and Manual with their respective engines is priced exactly the same, it is because the AMT versions will not be available in the most expensive ‘Alpha’ variant trim and will only be available in the mid level Delta and Zeta variants. Now although these are just estimates that we have calculated based on what AMT cars from Maruti have been priced at in the past as compared to their manual versions, if you look at the price gap between the Celerio and the Swift (which was originally filled by the Ritz), these prices fit perfectly. That said, we do expect customers to opt for the iCreate packages and customise their Ignis vehicles according to their personal tastes like we have seen so prominently on the Vitara Brezza.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price Expectations
HIGHLIGHTS
- Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price Expectation: Rs 4.5 - 6.5 lakh
- Ignis will be launched later today in New Delhi
- AMT and Manual top variants of each engine might cost the same
Comments (0)