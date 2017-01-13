|Variants
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Sigma
|₹ 4.59 lakh
|NA
|Delta
|₹ 5.19 lakh
|₹ 6.39 lakh
|Zeta
|₹ 5.75 lakh
|₹ 6.91 lakh
|Aplha
|₹ 6.69 lakh
|₹ 7.80 lakh
|Delta AMT
|₹ 5.74 lakh
|₹ 6.94 lakh
|Zeta AMT
|₹ 6.30 lakh
|₹ 7.46 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
4.99 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
told you about the all-new interior recently, which gets new materials and components. A dual-tone clutter-free dashboard takes prominence with a new four-spoke multifunction steering wheel, floating style touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility; Bluetooth, AUX and USB connectivity; climate control, ambient lighting for the instrument cluster with MID unit and toggle switches on the centre console. The tall boy design liberates ample legroom while the boot capacity is a decent 260-litres. The Ignis is offered in a total of nine variants and we've told you all about them too.
Check out Maruti Suzuki Ignis Gallery Here.
AMT units with both engines as well.
Maruti Suzuki Engine Specifications:
|Engine
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Displacement
|1197cc
|1248cc
|Max Power
|82 bhp
|74 bhp
|Max Torque
|113 Nm
|190 Nm
|Transmission
|5-Speed MT / AMT
|5-Speed MT / AMT
|Fuel Efficiency
|20.89 kmpl
|26.80 kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Dimensions:
emoji in the process. The model is a compelling upgrade for the Alto and Wagon R owners, while it has lots to offer to first-time car buyers as well. The Ignis has already started arriving at Nexa outlets, while bookings commenced this month exclusively online. Deliveries, on the other hand, are set to commence in a few days. Meanwhile, watch out for our comprehensive review of the Ignis coming soon.
|Length
|3700 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Height
|1595 mm
|Wheelbase
|2435 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Boot Capacity
|260 Litres
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|32 Litres
