HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Maruti Suzuki Ignis will be retailed out of Nexa dealerships
  • The car is available in both petrol and diesel engines
  • You get the option of an AMT with both the engines
Almost a year after it was first showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the new Ignis in the country with prices starting at an inroductory ₹ 4.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Maruti's newest launch is also one of the most awaited and is the third product to go on sale via the Nexa premium dealerships and will be the most affordable car at outlets. A successor to the Maruti Wagon R of sorts, we have already told you the 10 things to know about the Ignis. Here is everything you need to know about Maruti's latest offering. 
 
Variants Petrol Diesel
Sigma ₹ 4.59 lakh NA
Delta ₹ 5.19 lakh ₹ 6.39 lakh
Zeta ₹ 5.75 lakh ₹ 6.91 lakh
Aplha ₹ 6.69 lakh ₹ 7.80 lakh
Delta AMT ₹ 5.74 lakh ₹ 6.94 lakh
Zeta AMT ₹ 6.30 lakh ₹ 7.46 lakh

 

The new Maruti Suzuki Ignis is the second product to be built on the Baleno platform and has an extremely unconventional design. While we have discussed the design in detail, the flat body styling gives it the aggressive and masculine appearance, while the accentuated wheel arches, short overhangs squared headlamps and a sharp C-pillar lend a butch appeal to the micro SUV.

The LED DRLs, black finished alloy wheels as well as the triple slat styling on the C-pillar are elements that grow on you. You can read our complete first look review.
 
maruti suzuki ignis rear

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Rear

What really sets the benchmark is the cabin of the Maruti Ignis. We told you about the all-new interior recently, which gets new materials and components. A dual-tone clutter-free dashboard takes prominence with a new four-spoke multifunction steering wheel, floating style touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility; Bluetooth, AUX and USB connectivity; climate control, ambient lighting for the instrument cluster with MID unit and toggle switches on the centre console. The tall boy design liberates ample legroom while the boot capacity is a decent 260-litres. The Ignis is offered in a total of nine variants and we've told you all about them too.

Check out Maruti Suzuki Ignis Gallery Here.
 
maruti suzuki ignis dashboard

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Dashboard

Power is available in both petrol and diesel units. The 1.2 litre K-Series motor powers the petrol trims churning out 82 bhp at 6000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4200 rpm. Diesel trims, on the other hand, get the 1.3 litre DDiS motor tuned to produce 74 bhp at 4000 rpm and max torque of 190 Nm at 2000 rpm. Both mills come paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. Interestingly, the car will also get AMT units with both engines as well. 

Maruti Suzuki Engine Specifications:

Engine Petrol Diesel
Displacement 1197cc 1248cc
Max Power 82 bhp 74 bhp
Max Torque 113 Nm 190 Nm
Transmission 5-Speed MT / AMT 5-Speed MT / AMT
Fuel Efficiency 20.89 kmpl 26.80 kmpl

 

maruti suzuki ignis centre console

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Centre Console

On the efficiency front, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis returns an ARAI certified 20.89 kmpl on petrol and 26.80 kmpl on diesel, which is one of the best in the segment. The car boasts of most safety essentials including dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX mount points as standard across variants. The higher variants also get parking sensors with reverse camera, seatbelts with pre-tensioners, projector headlamps and much more.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Dimensions:
 
Length 3700 mm
Width 1690 mm
Height 1595 mm
Wheelbase 2435 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm
Boot Capacity 260 Litres
Fuel Tank Capacity 32 Litres
maruti suzuki ignis headlamps

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Headlamps

Targeted at the millennials, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is a young product for the new generation of car buyers. The automaker is making sure to promote to the right audience and the car even gets its own emoji in the process. The model is a compelling upgrade for the Alto and Wagon R owners, while it has lots to offer to first-time car buyers as well. The Ignis has already started arriving at Nexa outlets, while bookings commenced this month exclusively online. Deliveries, on the other hand, are set to commence in a few days. Meanwhile, watch out for our comprehensive review of the Ignis coming soon.
 
