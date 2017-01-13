Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launch: Live Updates - Features, Dimensions And Colour Options
If you are wondering whether Maruti has given comfort and space the same amount of importance as style and features, the answer is yes. We have seen the Ignis and experienced it firsthand, albeit rather briefly, and know that the car is quite spacious on the inside, especially when it comes to the rear seat and has a very cool, new-look interior that is packed with features.
Maruti Suzuki will be offering the Ignis with several new features and nine different colour options as seen below.
Which one is your favourite?
The big launch is just moments away.
Here's the stage being set for the launch and for Electronation featuring Axwell.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Expected Prices
|Trim
|Prices
|Petrol With Manual gearbox
|Rs. 4.5 lakh - Rs. 6.0 lakh
|Diesel With Manual gearbox
|Rs. 5.0 lakh - Rs. 6.5 lakh
|Petrol with AMT gearbox
|Rs. 5.5 lakh - Rs. 6.0 lakh
|Diesel with AMT gearbox
|Rs. 6.0 lakh - Rs. 6.5 lakh
The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India is all-set to launch its first urban compact vehicle Ignis today. The launch is in Delhi and we will be sharing every bit of information from the event here. So, watch the space!
Now, we have already shared the key details about car with you and our first look review. The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is based on the carmaker's new gen platforms so the exterior styling and the interior design is all-new and appealing. Apart from being stylish and well-equipped, the Ignis is also lighter and offers higher torsional rigidity that translates into increased stability and better safety standards. Like the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, the Ignis too comes with a tallboy stance with the added characteristics of an SUV such as high ground clearance, bolder design and solid character lines.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Ignis borrows its powertrain from the Baleno and the Swift hatchback. So under the hood, you get both petrol and diesel engine options. While the petrol trim is powered by a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol motor and the diesel version gets the tried and tested 1.3-litre MultiJet engine. Interestingly, both the engines will be offered with the optional Auto Gear Shift.
In order to ensure that the Maruti Suzuki Ignis' price is competitive, the company has employed high levels of localisation - much like the Vitara Brezza and Baleno. Factoring that in, we expect the Maruti Suzuki Ignis' price to range between Rs. 4.5 lakh to Rs. 7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
