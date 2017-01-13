Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launch: Live Updates - Features, Dimensions And Colour Options

By CarAndBike Team | Jan 13, 2017
Maruti Suzuki Ignis, the highly anticipated urban compact vehicle from the Indo-Japanese carmaker will go on sale in India today. The car will be exclusively retailed in India by the company's premium dealership network, Nexa. The Ignis will fill in the gap between the Baleno and the Vitara Brezza, in the carmaker's lineup and will be the first subcompact urban crossover from the carmaker in India. We are set to bring you every bit of detail from the launch event, so stay tuned for our live updates.
Jan 13, 2017
Both Style and Space
If you are wondering whether Maruti has given comfort and space the same amount of importance as style and features, the answer is yes. We have seen the Ignis and experienced it firsthand, albeit rather briefly, and know that the car is quite spacious on the inside, especially when it comes to the rear seat and has a very cool, new-look interior that is packed with features.




Jan 13, 2017
Maruti says that the Ignis is for those who want to stand out so its a given that there will be more to it than just a few colour options. So for those who want that extra bit of uniqueness, the company also offers a host of customisation options, like the ones seen below.


Jan 13, 2017
Choose Your Favourite!
Maruti Suzuki will be offering the Ignis with several new features and nine different colour options as seen below.
Which one is your favourite?


Jan 13, 2017
The Stage is Set!
The big launch is just moments away.

Here's the stage being set for the launch and for Electronation featuring Axwell.


Jan 13, 2017
While the prices mentioned below are just tentative, we are quite sure that the Ignis is likely to be launched in the price range of Rs. 4.5 lakh to Rs. 6.5 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Expected Prices

Trim Prices
Petrol With Manual gearbox Rs. 4.5 lakh - Rs. 6.0 lakh
Diesel With Manual gearbox Rs. 5.0 lakh - Rs. 6.5 lakh
Petrol with AMT gearbox Rs. 5.5 lakh - Rs. 6.0 lakh
Diesel with AMT gearbox Rs. 6.0 lakh - Rs. 6.5 lakh
Jan 13, 2017
The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is based on the carmaker's new generation platforms so the exterior styling and the interior design is all-new and appealing, but in addition to that the Ignis is also lighter than its sibling Baleno and offers higher torsional rigidity. This translates into increased stability and better safety standards.


Jan 13, 2017
Last month in December 2016, Maruti Suzuki unveiled the production version of the Ignis for the first time and here's out first look review from that event.

Jan 13, 2017
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launch
The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India is all-set to launch its first urban compact vehicle Ignis today. The launch is in Delhi and we will be sharing every bit of information from the event here. So, watch the space!


Now, we have already shared the key details about car with you and our first look review. The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is based on the carmaker's new gen platforms so the exterior styling and the interior design is all-new and appealing. Apart from being stylish and well-equipped, the Ignis is also lighter and offers higher torsional rigidity that translates into increased stability and better safety standards. Like the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, the Ignis too comes with a tallboy stance with the added characteristics of an SUV such as high ground clearance, bolder design and solid character lines.

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Ignis borrows its powertrain from the Baleno and the Swift hatchback. So under the hood, you get both petrol and diesel engine options. While the petrol trim is powered by a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol motor and the diesel version gets the tried and tested 1.3-litre MultiJet engine. Interestingly, both the engines will be offered with the optional Auto Gear Shift.

In order to ensure that the Maruti Suzuki Ignis' price is competitive, the company has employed high levels of localisation - much like the Vitara Brezza and Baleno. Factoring that in, we expect the Maruti Suzuki Ignis' price to range between Rs. 4.5 lakh to Rs. 7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

