Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launch: Live Updates - Features, Dimensions And Colour Options

03:13 PM Both Style and Space

If you are wondering whether Maruti has given comfort and space the same amount of importance as style and features, the answer is yes. We have seen the Ignis and experienced it firsthand , albeit rather briefly, and know that the car is quite spacious on the inside, especially when it comes to the rear seat and has a very cool, new-look interior that is packed with features. 02:59 PM





Maruti says that the Ignis is for those who want to stand out so its a given that there will be more to it than just a few colour options. So for those who want that extra bit of uniqueness, the company also offers a host of customisation options, like the ones seen below. 02:50 PM Choose Your Favourite!

Maruti Suzuki will be offering the Ignis with several new features and nine different colour options as seen below.

The big launch is just moments away.



Maruti Suzuki Ignis Expected Prices Trim Prices Petrol With Manual gearbox Rs. 4.5 lakh - Rs. 6.0 lakh Diesel With Manual gearbox Rs. 5.0 lakh - Rs. 6.5 lakh Petrol with AMT gearbox Rs. 5.5 lakh - Rs. 6.0 lakh Diesel with AMT gearbox Rs. 6.0 lakh - Rs. 6.5 lakh While the prices mentioned below are just tentative, we are quite sure that the Ignis is likely to be launched in the price range of Rs. 4.5 lakh to Rs. 6.5 lakh. 02:33 PM





The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is based on the carmaker's new generation platforms so the exterior styling and the interior design is all-new and appealing, but in addition to that the Ignis is also lighter than its sibling Baleno and offers higher torsional rigidity. This translates into increased stability and better safety standards. 02:21 PM

Last month in December 2016, Maruti Suzuki unveiled the production version of the Ignis for the first time and here's out first look review from that event. 02:08 PM Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launch

The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India is all-set to launch its first urban compact vehicle Ignis today. The launch is in Delhi and we will be sharing every bit of information from the event here. So, watch the space!





Now, we have already shared the key details about car with you and our first look review. The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is based on the carmaker's new gen platforms so the exterior styling and the interior design is all-new and appealing. Apart from being stylish and well-equipped, the Ignis is also lighter and offers higher torsional rigidity that translates into increased stability and better safety standards. Like the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, the Ignis too comes with a tallboy stance with the added characteristics of an SUV such as high ground clearance, bolder design and solid character lines.

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Ignis borrows its powertrain from the Baleno and the Swift hatchback. So under the hood, you get both petrol and diesel engine options. While the petrol trim is powered by a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol motor and the diesel version gets the tried and tested 1.3-litre MultiJet engine. Interestingly, both the engines will be offered with the optional Auto Gear Shift.

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Ignis borrows its powertrain from the Baleno and the Swift hatchback. So under the hood, you get both petrol and diesel engine options. While the petrol trim is powered by a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol motor and the diesel version gets the tried and tested 1.3-litre MultiJet engine. Interestingly, both the engines will be offered with the optional Auto Gear Shift.