Maruti Suzuki Ignis Bookings Open With 4-8 Week Waiting Period

Maruti Suzuki Ignis is all set to go on sale in India on 13th January 2017 and the automaker has already started accepting bookings for the car. Bookings for the Ignis have been opened for a token amount of ₹ 11,000 for both petrol and diesel variant and seems to have already become a popular car with the Indian public as it already commands a waiting period of 4 to 6 weeks for the petrol variant and 7 to 8 weeks for the diesel version. The Ignis will be retailed in the country exclusively via the company's premium dealership chain - Nexa and will be the most affordable Nexa product in the lineup so far. The Ignis is the third Maruti Suzuki product to be sold via Nexa dealerships after the S-Cross and Baleno.

Watch Maruti Suzuki Ignis First Look ☟

We first saw the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in India back in February at the 2016 Auto Expo in its near production avatar and have told you all about the car. After showcasing it in India, Suzuki also took the Ignis to the 2016 Paris Motor Show for its European debut. While the car was supposed to go on sale in India last year itself, due to production crunches at the company's manufacturing facilities in India and very high demand for the Baleno hatchback and the Vitara Brezza subcompact SUV, the launch had to be postponed to this month.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Side Profile

In terms of design, the Ignis looks quite unique compared to other Maruti products sold in India. The car has a tall-boy stance like the WagonR and we could even say that it's more like a slightly premium successor to the latter. The upcoming Ignis comes with features like projector headlamps, U-shaped LED daytime running lights, and a chrome-lined front grille among others. The car gets high shoulder line, cladding on wheel arches, 15-inch high gloss black alloy wheels, and an optional dual tone roof. The rear section, features LED tail lamps, a well-sculpted hatch door, rear windshield wiper and plastic cladding on the rear bumper.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Rear

On the interior front, the Ignis gets a floating layered design further complemented by the infotainment system's big screen and a dominant speedometer. It also receives toggle switches for the AC/Climate control and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Maruti Suzuki announced that the Ignis will come with both petrol and diesel engine and both the engines will come with the Auto Gear Shift option. The Maruti Suzuki Ignis will get the same from the 1.2-litre K-Series petrol and 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engines that do duty in the Swift and the Baleno amongst other cars in the Maruti lineup.