Maruti Suzuki Ignis Bookings Commence; Waiting Period, Variants, Expected Price, And Other Details

Maruti Suzuki Ignis is all set launch its premium urban compact car - Ignis - in India on 13th January 2017. The company has already started bookings for the Ignis at a token amount of ₹ 11000 and the car will be retailed out of Maruti Suzuki's premium outlet, Nexa.



The company has also said that the delivery period for the Ignis will be between 4 to 6 weeks for the petrol variants, while the diesel versions command a waiting period of 7 to 8 weeks. The waiting period of the on the car does not come as a surprise considering all the buzz the Ignis has been creating ever since it was it was first unveiled in India at the 2016 Auto Expo. Considering that it is expected to boast of a price tag somewhere in between ₹ 5 lakh to ₹ 7 Lakh (ex-showroom), there is already a lot of interest in this car.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis ₹ 5 - 7 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Dimensions

Length 3,700mm Width* 1,690mm Height 1,590mm *width measurement with cladding variants only

The Ignis will be available in four variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. The car will be available in both petrol and diesel trims.

Watch Maruti Suzuki Ignis First Look

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis will get the same from the 1.2-litre K-Series petrol and 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engines that do duty in the Swift and the Baleno as well as other cars in the Maruti lineup. The engines will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, while an AMT unit will also be on offer for both petrol and diesel trims. The claimed fuel efficiency for the petrol model is 20.89 km/l while for the diesel variant, it is 26.80 km/l which is extremely impressive.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Side Profile

In terms of design, the Ignis looks quite unique compared to other Maruti products sold in India. The car has a tall-boy stance like the WagonR and we could even say that it's more like a slightly premium successor to the latter. The upcoming Ignis comes with features like projector headlamps, U-shaped LED daytime running lights, and a chrome-lined front grille among others. The car gets high shoulder line, cladding on wheel arches, 15-inch high gloss black alloy wheels, and an optional dual tone roof. The rear section, features LED tail lamps, a well-sculpted hatch door, rear windshield wiper and plastic cladding on the rear bumper.

Inside, the Ignis gets a floating layered design further complemented by the infotainment system's big screen and a dominant speedometer. It also receives toggle switches for the AC/Climate control and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Rear

After showcasing it in India, Suzuki also took the Ignis to the 2016 Paris Motor Show for its European debut. While the car was supposed to go on sale in India last year itself, due to production crunches at the company's manufacturing facilities in India and very high demand for the Baleno hatchback and the Vitara Brezza subcompact SUV, the launch period was postponed to the 2017 calendar year.