Maruti Suzuki Ignis: 10 Things You Need To Know

Maruti Suzuki Ignis, the latest product from the country's biggest carmaker, is scheduled to be launched in India on 13 January. After it first debuted in the country at the 2016 Auto Expo, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis has often been spotted being put through its paces in the country. And now with the wait almost over for the arrival of Maruti Suzuki's much-awaited product, we put together the most important things you should know about it.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis ₹ 5 - 7 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) Expected Launch : FIND OUT MORE

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Price likely to range between ₹ 5 lakh to ₹ 7 lakh