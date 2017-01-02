Maruti Suzuki Ignis: 10 Things You Need To Know

Maruti Suzuki Ignis, the latest product from the country's biggest carmaker, is scheduled to be launched in India on 13 January. After it first debuted in the country at the 2016 Auto Expo, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis has often been spotted being put through its paces in the country. And now with the wait almost over for the arrival of Maruti Suzuki's much-awaited product, we put together the most important things you should know about it.
₹ 5 - 7 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch :
Jan 2017
Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Price likely to range between ₹ 5 lakh to ₹ 7 lakh
- Hailed as the successor to the Wagon R, the Maruti Ignis too sports a tallboy stance with the added charm of SUV-like characteristics such as high ground clearance.
- The Maruti Suzuki Ignis' new generation platform is lighter and offers higher torsional rigidity that translates into increased stability and better performance in crash tests.
- Out of all of Ignis' design elements, most noticeable are the LED projector headlamps integrated into the grille, high shoulder line, cladding on wheel arches, 15" high gloss black alloy wheels, and the dual tone roof.
- The Maruti Ignis' rear has plenty to offer too including black inserts on the bumper, a tailgate mounted spoiler, and a rear windscreen wiper.
- Inside, it gets a floating layered design further complemented by the infotainment system's big screen and a dominant speedometer. It also receives toggle switches like for AC controls and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.
- Though the Suzuki Ignis in Japan comes with an optional 4WD, hill descent control, Dual Camera Braking System (DCBS), lane management system, etc., they will most likely not make it to the India-bound model of the car.
- While it may not be as loaded as the international model of the Suzuki Ignis, its list of safety provisions will comprise seatbelt pretensioners and ABS and dual airbags as standard standard equipment.
- The Maruti Suzuki Ignis will be offered with both petrol and diesel engines - the 1.2-litre K-Series petrol and the 1.3-litre MJD diesel units, to be precise. Interestingly, both the engines will be offered with the optional Auto Gear Shift.
- After the S-Cross and Baleno, Ignis be the third Maruti Suzuki car to be retailed via the company's chain of premium dealerships - Nexa.
- In order to ensure that the Maruti Suzuki Ignis' price is competitive, the company has employed high levels of localisation - much like the Vitara Brezza and Baleno. Factoring that in, we expect the Maruti Suzuki Ignis' price to range between ₹ 5 lakh and ₹ 7 lakh.
Comments (0)