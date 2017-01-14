Maruti Suzuki Ignis: 10 Key Facts

Maruti Suzuki Ignis was finally launched in India at ₹ 4.59 lakh (introductory; ex-showroom, Delhi) after it debuted in the country last year at the 2016 Auto Expo. A first of its kind product from Maruti Suzuki, the Ignis premium hatchback faces competition from two established names in the market - Hyundai Grand i10 and Mahindra KUV100. And with that price tag, it also runs the risk of eating into the sales two popular Maruti Suzuki cars in India: Celerio and Swift. And if that doesn't intrigue you enoguh, the company officials said that the Maruti Suzuki Ignis has already received over 6,000 orders and now with the car officially on sale in India, that number is expected to grow further. While we may have to wait a while for those numbers, here's a low down of what the Ignis is all about.
- The third Maruti Suzuki car to be retailed via the NEXA dealerships, the new Maruti Suzuki Ignis is available for bookings online for a token amount of ₹ 11,000. Interestingly, the car already commands a waiting period of 4 to 6 weeks for the petrol model and 7 to 8 weeks for the diesel version.
- Built on the company's new generation platform, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is claimed to be lighter and also offers higher torsional rigidity that translates into increased stability and enhanced safety.
- Deemed a successor to the famed Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, the Ignis also dons a tallboy stance and comes sporting SUV-like characteristics such as a high ground clearance, bolder stance, and solid character lines.
- Among all of Ignis' design elements, the most noticeable are the LED projector headlamps integrated into the grille with U-shaped LED daytime running lights. However, it must be noted that the projector lights and the DRLs are available only on the top-of-the-line Alpha trim.
- Other than that, the Maruti Ignis also receives several attractive design details such as the high shoulder line, cladding on wheel arches, 15-inch high gloss black alloy wheels, and the dual tone roof. At the rear, it gets black inserts on the bumper, a tailgate mounted spoiler, and a windscreen wiper.
- The Maruti Suzuki Ignis' cabin's floating layered design is further complemented by the infotainment system's big screen, a distinct speedometer, toggle switches for AC controls, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.
- The hatchback is offered with a total of nine body colour options (including dual tone colours) and three choices for interior body colour.
- For safety, Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets Suzuki TECT body, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, dual front airbags, and seatbelt pretensioners as standard equipment.
- For engines, it gets both petrol and diesel engines: the 1.2-litre K-Series petrol and the 1.3-litre MJD diesel units, to be precise.
- Like a true Maruti Suzuki car, the Ignis also returns impressive fuel-efficiency figures. The company claims the petrol engine delivers 20.89 kmpl, while the diesel promises 26.8 kmpl.
