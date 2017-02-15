Adding a dash of premiumnes to its MPV, Maruti Suzuki has launched a Limited Edition version of the Ertiga in the country with prices starting at ₹ 7.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Limited Edition is available on the mid-level VXi and VDi variants and comes with cosmetic additions to the exterior and interior.

The limited edition Maruti Ertiga has essentially added a bunch of accessories to the model. You get chrome body side moulding, new alloy wheel design, chrome fog lamp bezel and 'limited edition' badging on the tailgate. Inside, the cabin has been spruced up with black interiors, premium dual-tone upholstery with quilt stitching; wood inserts on the dashboard, centre console and door pad. You also get a front centre armrest, white ambient lighting and cushion pillows. The complete set of accessories cost a premium of ₹ 16,990.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Limited Edition

The Maruti Suzuki Limited Edition is being offered in three colour options - Exquisite Maroon (all new), Silky Silver and Superior White. Other features on the MPV remain the same, and the model continues to draw power from the 1.4 litre K-Series petrol engine tuned to produce 94 bhp of power, while the 1.3 litre DDiS diesel motor churns out 89 bhp of power. Both engines come paired to a 5-speed manual transmission, while the petrol also gets a 4-speed autobox.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Limited Edition Interior

Introducing the Ertiga Limited Edition, Maruti Suzuki - Executive Director Marketing and Sales, RS Kalsi said, "Ertiga is a complete MPV package which offers space, versatility, technology and convenience. The all-new features of Ertiga Limited Edition highlight the company's focus on building a customer connect through product differentiation while creating delight. Customers have always loved the Ertiga for its elegant style, contemporary looks and flexibility. This Limited Edition will further strengthen brand Ertiga."

Since its launch in 2012, Maruti has managed to sell over three lakh units of the Ertiga in the country and the model continues to remain one of the more popular selling MPVs after the Toyota Innova Crysta. Apart from the Innova, the Ertiga also locks horns with the Honda Mobilio and Renault Lodgy in the segment.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Limited Edition Prices:

Limited Edition VXi: ₹ 7.85 lakh

Limited Edition VDi: ₹ 8.10 lakh