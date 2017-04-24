Maruti Suzuki Dzire Unveil Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Images

The Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire will be powered by the company's tried and tested 1.3-litre DDIS diesel engine that now gets the company's 'Smart Hybrid Vehicle from Suzuki' a.k.a. SHVS, making it a mild hybrid like the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. On the other hand, the petrol variants will get the popular 1.2-litre K-Series engine. Both the engines will get a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an AMT for the diesel and a 4-speed auto box for the petrol variant as an option. Power figures are expected to remain unchanged.

In terms of appearance, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire take its cues from the new Suzuki Swift hatchback, which was recently unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show. We have seen the car in the several spy shots and we have to say the company has truly done a remarkable job with the new Swift Dzire. It looks very proportionate and comes with a much more premium design and styling. The car gets projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights and an all-new chrome grille that is the highlight of its revised front end.

The cabin layout is also expected to be changed but we have seen that it still gets the same beige interior. That said, the car does come with features like a flat-bottom steering wheel, new dashboard layout, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and much more.

We already know a lot about the new-gen Swift Dzire and we have shared those details with you. Once launched the car will continue to rival with the likes of Honda Amaze, Hyundai Xcent facelift, Ford Aspire, Volkswagen Ameo and others.