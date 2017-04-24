Maruti Suzuki Dzire Unveil Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Images
Maruti Suzuki India will launch the new Swift Dzire in May and bookings are also expected to start soon. The will be powered by the company's tried and tested 1.3-litre DDIS diesel engine with SHVS system and the 1.2-litre petrol engine.
The Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire will be powered by the company's tried and tested 1.3-litre DDIS diesel engine that now gets the company's 'Smart Hybrid Vehicle from Suzuki' a.k.a. SHVS, making it a mild hybrid like the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. On the other hand, the petrol variants will get the popular 1.2-litre K-Series engine. Both the engines will get a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an AMT for the diesel and a 4-speed auto box for the petrol variant as an option. Power figures are expected to remain unchanged.
In terms of appearance, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire take its cues from the new Suzuki Swift hatchback, which was recently unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show. We have seen the car in the several spy shots and we have to say the company has truly done a remarkable job with the new Swift Dzire. It looks very proportionate and comes with a much more premium design and styling. The car gets projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights and an all-new chrome grille that is the highlight of its revised front end.
The cabin layout is also expected to be changed but we have seen that it still gets the same beige interior. That said, the car does come with features like a flat-bottom steering wheel, new dashboard layout, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and much more.
We already know a lot about the new-gen Swift Dzire and we have shared those details with you. Once launched the car will continue to rival with the likes of Honda Amaze, Hyundai Xcent facelift, Ford Aspire, Volkswagen Ameo and others.
The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes will an all-new design language and comes with a proportionate profile, new front and rear, and a highly updated cabin - as seen in the recent spy shots.
The new Swift Dzire will be powered by the same 1.2 litre petrol engine along with the tried and tested 1.3 litre DDIS diesel unit. There are no changes made to the petrol engine but the diesel motor will come with the company's mild hybrid system - Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki (SHVS).
The engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an optional AMT unit for the diesel version. The petrol version of the current model gets a 4-speed auto box as an option but there is a chance that the company might replace it with the AMT unit.
2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire Unveiling
Maruti Suzuki India is all set to unveil the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire today in India and we will be bringing you the live updates here.
