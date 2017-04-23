Maruti Suzuki Dzire: 9 Key Milestones In Its Successful Journey

The Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire will now be called just the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. But it is able to make that departure given the really huge accomplishment of the model since it first debuted in 2008. There have been two generations so far, and now as we prepare for the arrival of the 3rd generation car, it's time to celebrate the Maruti Suzuki Dzire's key achievements!
Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire
- The Swift Dzire has been India's best-selling sedan for the last three years, starting with fiscal year 2014-15. It has sold 13.81 lakh units domestically and exports stand at over 60,000 units to countries in Asia, Africa, and South America.
- Launched in March 2008 (3 years after the Swift first arrived in India), the car was criticised for being a Swift hatch with a forced boot welded on - which is what it really was! But it went on to silence all critics with blockbuster sales.
- It crossed 1 lakh sales just 19 months after its launch in September 2009. The Next lakh came exactly a year later in September 2010.
- Second generation arrived in February 2012. In keeping with the growing trend of subcompact sedans, this model sat under 4 metres in length. It added a petrol automatic variant to the mix for the first time.
- The second generation Swift Dzire saw the 500,000 unit sales mark being achieved in January 2013. It went on to add another massive 2 lakh unit sales in just a year with 700,000 units coming in January 2014.
- Another two lakh sales were added in January 2015, and the big million came in June of the same year.
- Maruti added the AGS or automated manual transmission (AMT) to the Dzire range in January 2016, on the diesel variant.
- It is the only sedan that you consistently find in the Top 5 best-selling cars in the Indian market.
- Maruti Suzuki brings us the next generation of the Dzire in May 2017. It loses the Swift badge and is expected to offer segment-first technology and connectivity options inside the cabin. Petrol, diesel, manual and AMT options will be on offer too of course.
