Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS: 10 Things You Need to Know

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS is the next launch on cards after a hugely successful Ignis launch. The Baleno RS will be Maruti Suzuki's first ever performance hatchback for India. As the RS moniker suggests, the car will be more oriented towards performance. the Baleno RS will feature a 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine which will be the most powerful Maruti Suzuki hatchback in the country. The Baleno RS will be sold through Maruti's Nexa dealerships across the country and should be launched in February 2016. Here's everything you need to know about the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS.

(Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Spied)