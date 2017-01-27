The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has certainly had its fair share of success and it's still piling on the sales for Maruti Suzuki India. It has been selling an average of more than 9000 units on a monthly basis, Maruti Suzuki is actually playing catch with the rising demand. But the company has something more in store and it's the go fast version of the Baleno - the RS version.

Maruti Suzuki showcased the Baleno RS last year at the 2016 Auto Expo and it now we are closing in on the launch of the car. While most of us were speculating what it'll be like, the specifications of the car have been leaked and one look at it has our hands itching to drive it.

This leaked spec sheet confirms what we have been saying from the beginning, that the performance oriented Baleno RS will come powered by a 998 cc, 3-cylinder, BoosterJet engine. The output figure though is 100 bhp as opposed to 110 bhp which was speculated earlier.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Specification Sheet Leaked

The small displacement engine will develop a torque of 1500 Nm from as low as 1700 rpm and that'll be something to look forward to. Maruti Suzuki appears to have detuned the engine for Indian conditions, but has certainly managed to reach the three figure mark. What is also confirmed is that the Baleno RS will come with a 5-speed manual gearbox and that's a big plus too.

The Baleno RS Will Produce 100 bhp and develop 150 Nm of Torque

The new Baleno RS' list of provisions is likely to include the sporty bucket seats, a flat-bottom unit steering wheel with mounted controls, a moderately refurbished dashboard, SmartPlay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay support, and aluminium finish pedals. The car will be retailed via Maruti Suzuki India's premium dealership network - Nexa and is likely to come bearing a price tag of ₹ 8 lakh - ₹ 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Baleno RS will go up against the likes of the Fiat Punto Abarth, Volkswagen Polo GT, and Polo GTI.



Image Courtesy: Team-bhp