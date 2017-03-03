Live: Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Launch Updates - Engine Specs, Pictures

By CarAndBike Team | Mar 03, 2017 05:33 PM
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS, the 101 bhp hot hatch, is scheduled to be launched in India later today. Marking Maruti Suzuki's entry into India's hot hatch club, the Baleno RS will face competition from cars such as the Volkswagen Polo GT, Ford Figo, and Abarth Punto Evo. Though essentially a performance-oriented version of the standard Baleno, the hatchback's RS model will come sporting quite a few differentiating elements. Here are the live updates from the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS launch:
Mar 3, 2017
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Instrument Cluster:


Mar 3, 2017
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Dashboard:


Mar 3, 2017
Mar 3, 2017
Check out these pictures of the Maruti Baleno RS's interior:




Mar 3, 2017
Though the Baleno RS's cabin layout remains the same as the one found on the standard Baleno, it is expected to receive some upgrades such as new upholstery and aluminium-finish pedals.
Mar 3, 2017
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS will be the first car in India to receive Suzuki's 1.0-litre BoosterJet petrol engine. The turbocharged motor develops 101 bhp and a peak torque of 150 Nm. In international markets, however, the same engine makes 110 bhp and 175 Nm. For more details, read our list of 10 things you should know about the Maruti Baleno RS.
Mar 3, 2017
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Rear:


Mar 3, 2017
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Rear Quarter:


Mar 3, 2017
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Front:


Mar 3, 2017
As we wait for the launch proceedings to begin, here are some pictures of the Baleno RS:


Mar 3, 2017
As far as Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS's competition goes, it will take on cars such as the Volkswagen Polo GT, Ford Figo 1.5, and the Abarth Punto. Wondering how the newest hot hatchback in India fares against these names? Here is a specs comparison of the four cars to help you decide.
Mar 3, 2017
While Maruti Suzuki opened order books for the Baleno RS only a few days ago, the car is already commanding a waiting period of up to six weeks.
Mar 3, 2017
While the Maruti Baleno RS is essentially a performance-oriented version of the standard Baleno, it will receive a handful of differentiating exterior elements.
Mar 3, 2017
Maruti Suzuki will launch the 101 bhp Baleno RS today, thus marking the company's entry into the hot hatch market in India.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS, the 101 bhp hot hatch, is scheduled to be launched in India later today. Marking Maruti Suzuki's entry into India's hot hatch club, the Baleno RS will face competition from cars such as the Volkswagen Polo GT, Ford Figo, and Abarth Punto Evo. Though essentially a performance-oriented version of the standard Baleno, the hatchback's RS model will come sporting quite a few differentiating elements. Head here to see how the standard Baleno and the Baleno RS vary in reference to external appearances.

Set to become Maruti Suzuki's most powerful hatchback, the Baleno RS will come powered by Suzuki's 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbocharged petrol engine developing 101 bhp and a maximum torque of 150 Nm at 1700-4500 rpm. It may be interesting to note that in global markets, this engine is tuned to offer a power output of 110 bhp and 175 Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a five-speed manual gearbox. For more information about the hatchback, read our list of 10 things you need to know about the Maruti Baleno RS.

Moving on - the car, available for bookings on the NEXA website for a token amount of Rs. 11,000, already commands a waiting period of up to six weeks. As far as the Maruti Baleno RS's price goes, expect it to range between Rs. 8 - 9 lakh.

Variants

Trending News

New Car

Find