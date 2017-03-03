Live: Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Launch Updates - Engine Specs, Pictures

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS, the 101 bhp hot hatch, is scheduled to be launched in India later today. Marking Maruti Suzuki's entry into India's hot hatch club, the Baleno RS will face competition from cars such as the Volkswagen Polo GT, Ford Figo, and Abarth Punto Evo. Though essentially a performance-oriented version of the standard Baleno, the hatchback's RS model will come sporting quite a few differentiating elements. Head here to see how the standard Baleno and the Baleno RS vary in reference to external appearances.

Set to become Maruti Suzuki's most powerful hatchback, the Baleno RS will come powered by Suzuki's 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbocharged petrol engine developing 101 bhp and a maximum torque of 150 Nm at 1700-4500 rpm. It may be interesting to note that in global markets, this engine is tuned to offer a power output of 110 bhp and 175 Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a five-speed manual gearbox. For more information about the hatchback, read our list of 10 things you need to know about the Maruti Baleno RS.

Moving on - the car, available for bookings on the NEXA website for a token amount of Rs. 11,000, already commands a waiting period of up to six weeks. As far as the Maruti Baleno RS's price goes, expect it to range between Rs. 8 - 9 lakh.