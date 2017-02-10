Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Launch Date Revealed

₹ 8 - 9.5 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch :
Mar 2017
As expected, the Baleno RS will be sold through Maruti's Nexa dealerships across the country when launched and while we've already told you what to expect from the car, we wait to tell you more once we've driven it.
The specification sheet of the Baleno RS has been leaked and in it lie details of what to expect. This leaked spec sheet confirms what we have been saying from the beginning, that the performance oriented Baleno RS will come powered by a 998 cc, 3-cylinder, BoosterJet engine. The output figure though is 100 bhp as opposed to 110 bhp which was speculated earlier.
The small displacement engine will develop a torque of 150 Nm from as low as 1700 rpm and that'll be something to look forward to. Maruti Suzuki appears to have detuned the engine for Indian conditions, but has certainly managed to reach the three figure mark. What is also confirmed is that the Baleno RS will come with a 5-speed manual gearbox and that's a big plus too.
On the styling front we expect the company to play around a bit with the front bumper just to give it a sporty look. The new Baleno RS' list of provisions is likely to include the sporty bucket seats, a flat-bottom unit steering wheel with mounted controls, a moderately refurbished dashboard, SmartPlay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay support, and aluminium finish pedals. Considering it's the most powerful Baleno in India, Maruti Suzuki will price it right and yes the additional dose of horsepower will attract a premium price compared to the normal version. We expect the Baleno RS to be priced between ₹ 8.5 to 9.5 lakh (ex-Delhi)
