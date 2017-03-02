Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS: Everything You Need to Know

Its second launch for the year, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS is the automaker's new and, in a way, brave offering for the masses as it aims to offer a sporty premium hatchback. The Baleno has been a hugely successful model for the automaker and the new RS version will mark the performance version of the same as it will take on the Volkswagen Polo GT TSI, Fiat Punto Abarth, Ford Figo 1.5 and the likes in the segment. The Baleno RS will also be the most powerful Maruti hatchback in the country powered by the all-new 1.0 litre BoosterJet petrol motor. With bookings open and the model all set to be introduced in India on 3rd March 2017, here is everything you need to know about the Maruti Suzuki Baleno ₹

