Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS: Everything You Need to Know

Its second launch for the year, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS is the automaker's new and, in a way, brave offering for the masses as it aims to offer a sporty premium hatchback. The Baleno has been a hugely successful model for the automaker and the new RS version will mark the performance version of the same as it will take on the Volkswagen Polo GT TSI, Fiat Punto Abarth, Ford Figo 1.5 and the likes in the segment. The Baleno RS will also be the most powerful Maruti hatchback in the country powered by the all-new 1.0 litre BoosterJet petrol motor. With bookings open and the model all set to be introduced in India on 3rd March 2017, here is everything you need to know about the Maruti Suzuki Baleno ₹
- Maruti Suzuki India showcased the Baleno RS in India as a concept at the 2016 Auto Expo for the first time. The performance hatchback was seen alongside Suzuki's then upcoming SUV-styled hatchback - the Ignis. Both models were expected to be introduced in 2016, but due to the overwhelming demand for Maruti's existing products, the launch was pushed to this year.
- What makes the car worthy of the RS badge is Suzuki's 1.0 litre BoosterJet petrol engine. The three-cylinder, turbocharged motor has been re-tuned for India and churns out 100 bhp of power at 5500 rpm and 150 Nm of torque available between 1700-4500 rpm. In comparison, the international spec motor makes 112 bhp and of 175 Nm of peak torque. As we said before, the Baleno RS will still be Maruti's most powerful hatchback when it goes on sale.
- The soon-to-be launched Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS will be powerful than its closest rival - the Volkswagen Polo GT TSI. The German hot hatch churns out 104 bhp and 175 Nm of torque from a 1.2 litre engine and is paired to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.
- Meanwhile, the Baleno RS will continue using the 5-speed manual gearbox from the standard version and that should certainly be amusing to purists.
- Maruti Suzuki's Baleno RS will also compete against other hot hatchbacks currently on sale including the Fiat Abarth Punto and Ford Figo 1.5 litre petrol.
- Maruti Suzuki India has been putting the car through some extensive testing since the end of 2015. This has been a clear indication from the numerous sightings of the test mules over last year.
- In terms of appearance, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS looks similar to the regular Baleno hatchback. But gets minor cosmetic tweaks and the RS badging to differentiate it from the regular hatchback.
- Same goes for the car's cabin. While the overall layout will remain the same, the Baleno RS is expected to get subtle changes like bucket seats with new upholstery, aluminium finished pedals and much more.
- Among feature additions, the new Baleno RS is likely to come with SmartPlay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay while the multi-function steering wheel from the standard could have been replaced with a flat-bottom unit.
- The performance hatchback is all set to be launched and is expected to be priced around ₹ 8 lakh to ₹ 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
