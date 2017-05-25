MapmyIndia Partners With Ford For AppLink

Digital navigation solutions provider MapmyIndia has announced its partnership with Ford India on their AppLink platform. The Map app from MakymyIndia gets an enhanced version on the Ford SYNC platform and will provide the user search Points of Interest via category listing and specific brand names. The MaymyIndia app lists up to 18 categories and 108 sub-categories. In addition, the user will also experience voice as well as textual driving directions to the selected point of interest, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the partnership, MapmyIndia - Executive Director, Shivalik Prasad said, "We have been digitally mapping India for over 20 years and have brought the benefits of digital maps to all Indians through breakthrough innovations in the automotive sector. We want to make the world better using maps and location technology and we share Ford's vision to bring a super safe and convenient navigation and mapping experience in-vehicle using voice commands on Ford Technologies. Our cutting-edge location technology can assure that drivers & passengers will be able to experience and find nearby points of interest either by category or by brand, in the real world from the comfort of their vehicle, enabling a superior connected car mapping experience. "

Speking on the partnership, Ford Asia Pacific Director Connected Vehicle & Services, Julius Marchwicki said, "Ford SYNC AppLink platform gives drivers and occupants more choices to make their driving enjoyable and informative while on the move. We are very excited to expand Ford's SYNC AppLink portfolio with new India-specific apps such as Maps app by MapmyIndia."