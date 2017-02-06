It seems the Tata Hexa effect is rubbing off on the Mahindra XUV500. The Indian auto giant has introduced the XUV500 Sportz Limited Edition the country. The Sportz Edition was first introduced on the pre-facelift XUV and, in its latest iteration adds new cosmetic changes model. The limited edition is available on the range-topping W10 variant and is priced at ₹ 16.5 lakh for the manual and ₹ 17.56 lakh for the automatic versions (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Compared to the standard variants, the Sportz Edition is priced at just a premium of ₹ 1000.

The Sportz edition adds a chrome grille as well Mahindra XUV500

On the 2017 Mahindra XUV500, the Sportz Edition adds sporty new decals on the bonnet, orange inserts around the foglamps, 'Sportz' decals on the Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) and doors. You also get new orange roof rails and door handles, darker grey alloy wheels with red brake calipers and a 'Sports' emblem on the C-pillar.

The limited edition adds new decals and orange inserts all over

The new Mahindra XUV500 Sportz Edition gets all the bells and whistles from the top-end W10 trim. The cabin comes loaded with a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth with USB, AUX and iPod connectivity; reverse camera with guidelines, cruise control, auto headlamps with cornering lights, tyre pressure monitoring system as well as the start-stop system. The 'Sportz' emblem also makes an appearance on the dashboard as well as the key fob on the limited edition version.

The darker grey alloys and red caliper are specific to the Sportz Edition

Power output on the Mahindra XUV500 Sportz Edition remains the same with the 2.2 litre four-cylinder diesel engine tuned to churn out 140 bhp and 33 Nm of torque. The motor comes paired to a 6-speed manual transmission, while the automatic version uses a 6-speed Aisin sourced unit.

The Sportz emblem can be seen on the C-pillar, dashboard and key

With respect to the Tata Hexa, the Indian automaker's all-new flagship has been garnering positive reviews and has also managed to clock decent bookings close to 5000 units, since its launch in January this year. While the limited edition will help attract more customers towards the XUV, but it is the sales figures in the coming months that should give a better idea on how both UVs perform against each other.