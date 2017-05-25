Mahindra XUV500 Special Edition Unveiled At Automobile Barcelona

Indian automobile manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra had a strong showing at the recently concluded Automobile Barcelona (earlier known as Barcelona International Motor Show). The company had displayed quite a few car models from its line-up such as the Scorpio Pik-Up, left-hand drive KUV100, the XUV500 Aero and a special edition of the XUV500 as well. The special edition XUV500 SUV on display was draped in a shade of Orange known as 'Sunset Orange' and had nice cosmetic touches which included blacked out body-pillars, roof rails, blacked out roof and blacked out wing mirrors as well. The alloy wheels on the XUV500 were done in matte black as well and sported a different design than the ones seen on the India-spec Mahindra XUV500 SUV.

The interior of the special edition Mahindra XUV500 had infotainment display screens for the passengers seated on the middle seats. The units were snapped onto the headrests of the front seats. And of course, the steering wheel sat on the left side of the SUV. The Mahindra SUV on display was a top-of-the-line W10 variant. The engine on the XUV500 was the 2.2-litre mHawk unit which is turbocharged and uses diesel. The engine makes 138 bhp and 330 Nm of max torque. The gearbox was a 6-speed manual unit.

There is no confirmation on whether Mahindra will get this model to India or not. Interestingly, not long ago, the company had launched a similar version of the KUV100, which had a dual-tone colour for the exterior and some cosmetic changes. So there might be just a hint of possibility that Mahindra India considers bringing a special edition variant of the XUV500 to India.