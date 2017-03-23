Mahindra Racing's Participation Confirmed In Formula E Till 2021

Mahindra Racing announced that it has been named on a select list of manufacturers that will be participating in the FIA Formula E Championship from 2018-2021. Currently in Season 3, Mahindra has been a part of the international racing series since its inception in 2014 and will continue to be a part of the championship from Season five next year which will also see a major shift for the competition as more sophisticated electric technology will be required by the cars.

Dilbagh Gill, Team Principal, Mahindra Racing said, "I am delighted that Mahindra Racing is confirmed as a manufacturer for seasons five to seven in the next generation Formula E cars. The series is going from strength to strength with the addition of new manufacturers, new technologies and new fans. We feel that the experience we have gained from the very earliest days of the series will allow us to compete among the front runners as we get more scope to incorporate our knowledge and technology. While the passioneers of Mahindra Racing are looking forward to taking to the grid for Season Five."

A total of 9 manufacturers have been confirmed participation for next seasons

Mahindra Racing is part of the nine manufacturers that were confirmed participation for the next seasons of Formula E. The list confirms the presence of BMW, which has been working with Andretti Autosport as a full-fledged manufacturer since last year, while DS has been a partner with Virgin Racing. Team Abt Formel E will be supported by Audi. Jaguar, which debuts this season is also part of this list. Other manufacturers include Renault, Venturi Automobiles and Nextev NIO.

Having confirmed its participation for the next season, Mahindra Racing also introduced its Season 4 race car - the M4Electro - in Spain earlier this week. The M4Electro will play the 2017-2018 season of Formula E for the racing team. Mahindra's driver Nick Heidfeld completed 90 laps of track in Spain, the equivalent of two race distances, with a single longest run of eight laps.

"We are focused on maximising our impact in Season Three as well as, just yesterday, taking our first steps with our new M4Electro ahead of Season Four," Gill said.

The M4Electro will participate in Formula E

Starting from Season 5, Formula E will see a major shift in the fundamental rules. Teams will be a racing in a single car and not change cars midway. This means that the challengers will have to retain more power and longer charge to complete the race.

Mahindra has enjoyed a strong start to this season, with one Julius Baer Pole Position, two podiums and two Visa Fastest Laps out of just three races. With nine more races left, the Indian racing team is expected to retain the newfound momentum.

Mahindra Racing is also the first team to publicly reveal its Season 4 car, alongside the its current M3Electro single-seater that is currently competing in the championship. An official launch though is expected in the following months.