Mahindra Mojo Exclusive Dealership Inaugurated In Bangalore

Having revealed official sketches last week, Mahindra 2Wheelers inaugurated the Mahindra Mojo Exclusive dealership in Bangalore. The first-of-its-kind motorcycle-centric outlet is aimed at retailing the company's flagship offering and has been designed as a one-stop-shop for existing and new Mojo owners. The dealership is also the first of many showrooms that the company plans to set up and will not only come with a display area but service support as well. The Mojo dealership will not only showcase accessories and merchandise but will also provide customisation to customers.

Speaking at the inauguration, Naveen Malhotra, Sr. GM - Sales, Marketing & Product Planning, Mahindra Two Wheelers said, "We have always believed in biking being a lifestyle & attitude than just a product and hence we took the unconventional route right from the launch of the 'MOJO Tribe' for MOJO owners to the 'Trails of MOJO Tribe' which took the owners to experience the bike in diverse terrains. The launch of this Exclusive Dealership is a natural progression in our strategy to build this biking culture by providing a platform for bike enthusiasts to explore, engage and experience the brand MOJO in a holistic fashion."

The bike maker says that the Mahindra Mojo Exclusive dealership has been inspired by the passion of the 'Mojo Tribe'. The dealership translates the brand's ethos and different sections and embodies two pillars of 'Joy of Riding' and 'Brotherhood'. The company also said that it feels the new outlet might become a biker's hangout for motorcycle enthusiasts in the city.

The Mahindra Mojo is one of the more capable tourers in the segment and also the bike maker's flagship offering. Having had dismal sales in the commuter segment with its host of offerings, Mahindra has re-strategized its plans for the two wheeler and will be concentrating on the Mojo alone. That explains why the company is opting to establish a dedicated outlet for sales of the Mojo. More so, since the company also has more variants planned to be introduced based on the Mojo tourer.

Priced at ₹ 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Mahindra Mojo will see most likely a Scrambler and Adventure versions join the model range later in the timeline, while an ABS equipped version is also in the pipeline. That said, a timeline for launch is yet to be shared. That said, the success of the exclusive dealership will determine Mahindra's future direction for the Mojo and its success is likely to fast-track the development of more outlets.