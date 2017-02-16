Mahindra Launches Delhi-Mumbai Service Corridor For Trucks And Buses

Mahindra Trucks and Bus Division (MTBD) a part of Mahindra Group, has recently announced service support initiative for the Indian trucking industry on the highly busy Delhi-Mumbai route. Calling it the Delhi-Mumbai Service Corridor, Mahindra will be setting up service centres for customers every 60 km along the route connecting Delhi and Mumbai to offers speedy services.

These service centres station on the route will carry out emergency repairs, part replacement and health check-up of vehicles with service guarantees to Mahindra customers. The company has also guaranteed that it will provide service support within two hours on the Delhi - Mumbai Service Corridor and will soon launch a campaign to build awareness and to educate its customers about all the facilities available at the service points along the service corridor.

Speaking about the Delhi-Mumbai Service Corridor and the service centres, Nalin Mehta, CEO, Mahindra Truck and Bus Division and MD, Mahindra Truck and Bus Limited, said "The Delhi-Mumbai stretch accounts for nearly 30 per cent of trucking traffic in the country. Considering the importance of this route, MTBD decided to launch the service corridor to enable customers get prompt access to quality service and spare parts."

Talking about service guarantees and MPARTS Plazas he said, "We can now guarantee that we will reach a customer's truck, in case of breakdown, within just 2 hours on the corridor, else we will pay a penalty of ₹ 500 for every extra hour of delay. Additionally, from 1st March 2017, we will also make the 150 fast moving spares, that are identified as essential maintenance parts, available 24x7 at the MPARTS PLAZAs. If not available on demand, we will supply them free of cost! We hope that this will result in reduced downtime for our customers, leading to higher uptime, more trips and better earnings". Currently, the company has 7 such MPARTS Plazas across the nation and plans to add 19 more MParts Plazas by the end of 2018 financial year.