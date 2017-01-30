We recently told you about the Mahindra KUV100 Anniversary Edition being revealed commemorating the hatchback's first year of sales. Mahindra's most affordable offering, the special edition version has now been officially introduced for a price at ₹ 6.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The KUV100 Anniversary Edition is available on the range-topping K8 trim and adds cosmetic upgrades to the model for a stylish new avatar for a premium of just ₹ 13,000. Here's all that you get extra on the special edition.

The Mahindra KUV100 Anniversary edition comes with two colour - Flamboyant Red or Dazzling Silver with a Metallic Black roof. The SUV-styled hatchback gets larger 15-inch alloy wheels with a funky new design, while the interior now sports a premium and sporty black theme. In case you choose to opt for the lower K6 and K6+ trims on the KUV100, the model will come with the spider inspired 14-inch alloy wheels.

In addition, Mahindra is also offering KUV100 customers to personalize the hatchback further with four new accessory kits for the exterior and interior. With the help of the kits, there are a plethora of accessories that can now be added to improve the styling quotient on the model.

Speaking on the KUV100 Anniversary edition, Pravin Shah, President and Chief Executive (Automotive), Mahindra said, "On the first anniversary of KUV100, we would like to thank our customers for their support in creating a new SUV segment. The KUV100 has the appeal of an SUV and the practicality of a compact car, making it a compelling value proposition. At Mahindra, we constantly update our products in keeping with the latest trends. We have introduced the new avatar of the KUV100 with dual tone exterior colour, sporty and premium black interiors and bigger dynamic design alloys wheels along with various accessory kits. We are confident that it will further build on the KUV100's style quotient and make it a popular choice amongst the youth."

Launched in January 2016, the Mahindra KUV100 is the automaker's first offering in the hatchback space and is dominated by the SUV styling that happens to the favoured by the market these days. The manufacturer has sold over 42,000 units in the year's time and the anniversary edition might just add to those numbers. The special edition, however, will also keep the KUV100 fresh as the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Ignis in the same segment is expected to be the next big model, while Hyundai is also gearing up to introduce the comprehensively updated Grand i10 with a bigger diesel engine in the following days.