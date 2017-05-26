Mahindra Considering Electric Powered XUV Aero Coupe

Mahindra Electric, the electric vehicles (EV) division under Mahindra and Mahindra is currently working on a long-range electric motor which could go up to 350 km on a full charge. When asked whether the company will consider using the powertrain for the Mahindra XUV Aero Coupe, Pawan Goenka Managing Director, Mahindra and Mahindra and Chairman, Mahindra Electric, said, "That is one of the options that we are investigating right now."

The Mahindra XUV Aero Coupe Concept was first unveiled, over a year and a half ago, at the 2016 Auto Expo in Delhi. During the event, the company had indicated that if at all they come out with a production version, it will be a flagship premium offering. This could be one of the reasons why the company is considering an electric powertrain for the XUV Aero Coupe Concept. Having said that, Pawan Goenka did mention that the possibility of an electric Mahindra XUV Aero, depends on the cost of the high voltage powertrain technology, government policies, infrastructure and many such aspects.

Mahindra XUV Aero Coupe Concept At the Auto Expo

As for the powertrain itself, the new high capacity motor that Mahindra is working on will have various applications, for both the private and commercial sectors. It will be used across different vehicle types, like cars, mini trucks, SUVs and so on. As for performance targets, the company hopes that the new powertrain could achieve a top speed of 150-200 kmph and acceleration, from 0 to 100 kmph, in 4 to 5 seconds. As mentioned, the new battery is expected to offer a range of up to 350 km and is also expected to have a charge time of fewer than 4 hours. The new battery is still under development and Mahindra has said that it will be introduced in the second half of 2019.

Mahindra XUV Aero Coupe Will be a flagship premium offering

In retrospect, the Government of India recently announced its aim of electrifying India by 2030. The idea is to have an all-electric car fleet that by 2030 and not a single petrol or diesel car should be sold in the country. The new GST tax structure to pegs the tax on all-electric vehicles at 12% while all other cars are pegged at 28% plus an additional cess. Comparatively, hybrid vehicles are priced at 28% + 15% cess that takes the overall tax to a whopping 43%!