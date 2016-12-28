Mahindra Announces New Leadership Team; Regroups Businesses

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced a restructuring of its businesses under Dr. Pawan Goenka it's Managing Director. The company formed a new sector, the Agriculture Sector. This is in addition to its two existing sectors - Automotive and Farm Equipment Sectors.

The company also announced the appointment of Rajan Wadhera as the new President of the Automotive Sector. Rajan Wadhera will take over from Pravin Shah, the current President & Chief Executive (Automotive) M&M Ltd, as he retires on March 31, 2017. The restructuring announcement also comes with the re-designation of some of the business heads. The re-structuring will also see Mahindra Trucks and Buses and the Construction Equipment businesses become an integral part of the Automotive Sector.

So, we will see Rajesh Jejurikar take the reins as President of the Farm Equipment Sector and Ashok Sharma will now steer the company as the President of the Agriculture Sector. All three sector Presidents in their respective capacities will report to Dr. Pawan Goenka. All these changes will be effective from the 1st of April 2017.