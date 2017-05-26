Mahindra And Ola To Power India's First Electric Mass Mobility Ecosystem

Leading utility vehicle manufacturer Mahindra and app-based taxi service provider Ola Cabs today entered into a partnership with the Indian government to build the country's first electric mass mobility ecosystem. This first-of-its-kind programme will bring vehicles across different segments, including e-buses, e-cabs, and e-rickshaws together on a single platform, the Ola app. The project, which is about to change the automotive and transportation landscape in the country, will be implemented in the city of Nagpur, Maharashtra. This revolutionary project was inaugurated by Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport, Highways and Shipping earlier today at the Nagpur Airport Complex today.

Mahindra has given 100 e2o Plus cars for this project

The pilot project will include launching a fleet of 200 electric vehicles in the city, which the citizens of Nagpur can book for their transportation needs using the Ola app. Out of these 200 electric vehicles, 100 will be Mahindra's new e2o Plus electric hatchback, which the company has offered for this project. Kinetic will be supplying 100 of its e-rickshaws - Kinetic Safar, for Phase 1. Additional vehicles will be procured from other OEMs including Tata Motors, BYD, and TVS amongst others.

Launching this new initiative, CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "We are extremely proud of the commitment corporations like Ola, Mahindra and others are working towards building sustainable transportation for all. In support of this initiative, we have waived off VAT, road tax, and registration for all electric vehicles in the state, and we look forward to building Maharashtra as a model state for others to emulate in the future."

Whereas, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "There is an urgent need to re-think and revisit transport infrastructure and fuel dependency, not just in India, but globally. Large scale adoption of electric vehicles can bring the monumental change that we urgently need, and in this endeavour, we launched the 100% EV nation by 2030 mission. It is heartening to see Indian companies such as Ola and Mahindra taking Government's vision forward and in building a strong ecosystem for sustainable mobility. I look forward to working with them to make the 2030 vision a reality."

To further support this project, Ola has announced an investment of over ₹ 50 crore towards EVs and charging infrastructure, starting with 50+ charging points across 4 strategic locations in the city of Nagpur. At the event, Ola unveiled the first of these electric charging stations, which is situated within the airport complex. Furthermore, Ola will also invest in training and educating driver partners on maintenance and use of in-car technology along with its key OEM partners like Mahindra.