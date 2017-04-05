London To Introduce New Daily Fee For Polluting Cars

The continually increasing levels of pollution across the world have spurred several global cities into action. The latest one on its way to add its name to the list is London. Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, intends to charge the most polluting cars and vans a daily fee of 12.50 pounds ( ₹ 1,011) for entering the city centre from 2019. An Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), in which cars will be required to comply with stringent emissions standards to enter or pay a charge, will now be rolled out from April 2019 instead of September 2020 as previously planned by Khan's predecessor.

Sadiq Khan has vowed to ensure that the English capital registers its name among the greenest cities in the world with the introduction of more electric buses and charging points for cars. He said, "The air in London is lethal and I will not stand by and do nothing."

ULEZ will apply to all petrol vehicles that do not comply with Euro 4 emissions standards and all diesel models that do not meet with Euro 6 standards. And come 2020, the mayor will also launch a consultation to expand ULEZ's scope to the entire city from for buses, coaches and lorries and to an area spanning London city airport in the east to Tottenham's White Hart Lane football stadium in the north, Kew Gardens in the west and Clapham Common in the south for cars from 2021.

The concern has also been heightened since the Volkswagen emissions scandal broke in September 2015 when the carmaker admitted to installing illicit software in as many as 11 million diesel vehicles sold worldwide and cheating US emissions tests. In the aftermath of 'Dieselgate', several European cities are voting to ban diesel cars from their town centres in the near future. The cities are further cracking down on polluting vehicles by further proposing fines and restrictions.

