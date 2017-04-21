In the last couple of years, the motorcycle segment under ₹ 1 lakh has seen a lot of activity. Two-wheeler manufacturers are constantly trying to better the balance between practicality and performance. Slowly but surely, buyers in this segment have started accepting two-wheeler models which are enthusiast-centric and can keep it practical at the same time. Keeping this in mind, we have curated a list of two-wheelers which we believe are really good buys in terms of practicality and performance offered and they give you the best bang for your buck, too. So, in case you have a lakh of rupees with you sitting idle and you are looking to buy a two-wheeler, look no further. Here are our top picks.

1. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V:

(TVS Apache RTR 200 4V)

One of our favourites, the Apache RTR 200 4V not only looks great with its naked street-fighter style appeal but also has performance to boot. TVS has also done well to offer variants with either carburetted or fuel-injected engines. One can also get the Apache 200 with ABS and Pirelli Diablo Rosso tyres instead of the regular TVS Remoras. We strongly suggest that you stick to the Pirellis though. The 197 cc engine churns out 20.21 bhp and 18.1 Nm of torque, which is more than enough power you will ever need in the city. In case you are interested it does 0-60 kmph in less than 4 seconds and reaches 100 kmph from standstill in just 12 seconds. It is an absolute gem of a handler too. The prices for the Apache RTR 200 start at ₹ 92,615 and go up to just over ₹ 1 lakh. Absolute value-for-money bike, we say.

2. Bajaj Pulsar NS200:

(2017 Bajaj Pulsar NS200)

Bajaj's Pulsar range of motorcycles has always been viewed as great value-for-money motorcycles. The 2017 Pulsar NS 200 was launched earlier in the year and along with a BS IV compliant engine and the auto-headlamp on (AHO) feature it also gets new colours and subtle cosmetic updates. The 199.5 cc engine continues to make 23 bhp of peak power and 18.3 Nm of torque, having a six-speed gearbox. As far as performance is concerned, the Pulsar NS200 offers a peppy ride and will be a good upgrade from a sedate commuter bike as well. The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is priced at ₹ 96,453.

3. Suzuki Gixxer SF:

(Suzuki Gixxer SF)

if we consider motorcycles in the 150-160cc category, the Suzuki Gixxer SF is right up there with the best. The Gixxer SF has a 155 cc motor making 14.6 bhp and 14 Nm. The performance is absolute best in its segment and looks good too. You could opt for either a carburetted or a fuel-injected variant and you also get an option to get a disc brake at the rear. The quality of materials used and the overall fit and finish is excellent as well. With prices starting at ₹ 89,659, the Gixxer SF makes for a great purchase.

4. Honda CB Hornet 160R:

(Honda CB Hornet 160R)

The CB Hornet 160R is yet another lean-mean 160 cc machine that not only looks good but offers good performance as well. Honda has done well to give an aggressive look to the CB Hornet 160R which is quite a refreshing change from its usual design scheme. The CB Hornet 160R gets a 162 cc motor that makes 15.66 bhp and 14.76 Nm of peak torque. It was one of the first BS IV offerings in the Indian two-wheeler market. The prices for the Honda CB Hornet 160 R start from ₹ 85,824 and go up till ₹ 91,622. Definitely worth a consideration if you are looking for a bike below ₹ 1 lakh.

5. Yamaha FZ-S V2.0:

While the FZ-S is not quite the best-seller it used to be after the emergence of other motorcycles in the segment, it still is a good option to buy in the 150 cc space. The FZ-S gets a 149 cc motor that makes 13 bhp and 12.8 Nm. Yamaha began offering a fuel-injected motor on the FZ-S when it launched the V2.0 in 2014. Of course, Yamaha updated the engine to be BS IV compliant for 2017. The prices for the FZ-S start at ₹ 82,789. We would love to see a V3.0 of the FZ-S sometime soon. For its price, the FZ-S is an attractive proposition.

6. Bajaj Avenger 220:

(Bajaj Avenger Street 220)

Our list would have been incomplete without the new Avenger 220. The Avenger 220 and the 150 were the first Bajaj bikes to get a BS IV engine. Both the Street 220 and the Cruise 220 have a 220 cc engine that churns out 18.8 bhp and 17.5 Nm with a 6-speed gearbox. The Avenger range is also a hit with customers who like to go on long rides and tours and Bajaj is aiming to eat into the sales of Royal Enfield motorcycles, which are similarly priced. The Avenger 220 models, with their cruiser-themed styling and refreshed looks (updated in 2015) have good street presence and sell in decent numbers. If you are looking for swagger and a relaxed ride, the Avenger 220 makes a good case for itself.

7. Bajaj Pulsar 150:

(New New Bajaj Pulsar 150)

The first-generation Pulsar 150 was launched way back in 2001 and ever since, it has been the bread and butter model for Bajaj. The fact that Bajaj has still persisted with it proves its importance to the company. For 2017, the Pulsar 150 got quite a few changes. The cosmetic updates include new colour options, faux carbon-fibre finish and new decals as well. The engine retains its 149.5 cc displacement but gets a few changes. Apart from being BS IV compliant, the bore has been reduced by 2 mm and the stroke has been increased by 4 mm. The engine makes 14 bhp, which is a bhp less than the previous-gen model, but the torque has been increased by 1 Nm to 13.4 Nm. All these changes have made the engine more refined. With a price of ₹ 74,603, the 2017 Pulsar 150 surely is one of the best bikes to lay your hands on in the sub 1 lakh space.

(All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi)