Limited Edition VW Polo GT Sport TSI And TDI Launched

Volkswagen has launched the Polo GT Sport limited edition model in India. The special edition model, available on both variants of the Polo GT i.e. TSI and TDI, receives a range of exterior and interior upgrades to further the model's sporty stance. It must be noted that the VW Polo GT Sport is essentially a dealer fitment and is available at an additional cost of ₹ 20,000 over the ex-showroom price. The limited edition Polo GT will receive no mechanical change and will continue to be offered with a choice of two engine options: the 1.2-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TDI engine.

Volkswagen Polo GT 9.54 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Volkswagen Polo GT Sport Rear

Mr Thierry Lespiaucq, Managing Director, Volkswagen Groups Sales India said, "Polo GT has been the first choice for buyers who seek strong power delivery and class leading efficiency both perfectly combined in a single carline. The GT badge has always instilled the pride of owing the best, and the Polo GT Sport edition takes it a notch higher further increasing the sport quotient of the vehicle. With this offering, we are providing our consumers with an option to choose a sportier variant of the most loved hatchback the Polo GT."

Volkswagen Polo GT Sport Seats

The list of exterior changes on the Volkswagen Polo GT Sport edition include an all new glossy black spoiler, 16-inch Portago alloy wheels, glossy black roof foil, and a GT Sport side foil. Inside, the only change is the provision of leatherette finished GT sport embossed seat covers. The carline will be offered two colour options, namely, flash red and candy white.