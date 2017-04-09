'Life Is Precious, Please Wear A Helmet' Sachin Tendulkar Asks Motorcyclists

With one of the largest number of accidents accounted every year globally, India has a questionable road safety record. Despite several road safety and awareness campaigns in play, people find it difficult to follow basic safety rules like wearing a seatbelt or a helmet. The lack of which is the major reason for most car or motorcycle related injuries. Cricketing legend and avid car enthusiast Sachin Tendulkar is the latest to have noticed this lack of discipline and recently took it upon himself to spread the word.

In a video posted by Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter, the former Indian cricketer can be seen asking two boys that were following his car in a scooter in a chance to grab a selfie. While the boys did exactly that, the lack of a helmet on either the rider or pillion prompted Sachin to ask them to wear one. The video was uploaded with the caption, 'Road safety be the highest priority for everyone. Please don't ride without a helmet.'

Helmet Dalo!! Road safety should be the highest priority for everyone. Please don't ride without a helmet. pic.twitter.com/xjgXzjKwQj — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 9, 2017

In the video, Sachin asks, "Promise me one thing, the next time you will use a helmet. It is dangerous for you like this. Life is precious. Is that a promise? 100 percent?" The boys do promise it, but after getting a selfie with the Master Blaster. Not only the boys, but Sachin also urged another rider to wear a helmet as he tried to catch a glimpse of the legend.

According to the World Health Organisation, motorcyclists without a helmet are 40 per cent more likely to die from a head injury. In 2015, the government recorded over 5 lakh road accidents across India, which equates to nearly 400 accidents every day, which is an alarming number by global standards. That statistic alone should be enough to urge you to buy a safe helmet. But a huge number of riders do not follow the rule, which is disappointing. Hopefully, words from the God of cricket will help prevail some sense in a number of riders.