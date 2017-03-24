Brand Lexus has finally made its way to India and we've given you a comprehensive update on that though our live blog. The company has finally launched the much awaited RX 450h SUV here and the car comes in two variants RX Luxury and RX F-Sport. The RX 450h Luxury is priced at ₹ 1.07 crore, the F-Sport variant is priced at ₹ 1.09 crore (ex-showroom Delhi) and will be on sale from today. Considering we’ve already driven the RX 450h SUV, we know a lot about it and hence we've told you all there is to know. The RX is the brand's most successful hybrid SUV to date and is likely to set a benchmark for other luxury carmakers like Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz - who are also planning to bring in premium hybrid SUVs in the Indian market, in the near future.

Lexus RX 1.25 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE



The RX 450h oozes style and this is what the latest designs from Lexus have been all about. If you see the car, the front features a prominent X-shaped front grille, chiselled flanks, sharp headlamps with LED daytime running lights, and smooth character lines on the bonnet. All of the lines on the car make it look a bit more muscular and that’s what it’s all about for Lexus.

Lexus RX 450h Dimensions Length 4889 mm Width 1899 mm Height 1719 mm Wheelbase 2789 mm Kerb Weight 2150 kg

The futuristic detailing, squared wheel arches, sporty alloys and a floating-roof-style design, all add to the elegance of the SUV and of course its sportiness. The rear features sharp angular lines and the wraparound LED taillamps connected by a chrome strip and a roof-mounted spoiler with integrated brake lights complete an extremely complex yet intricate design.

Lexus RX 450h Specifications Engine 3.5 litre Power 257 bhp at 6000 rpm (engine alone) Peak Torque 335 Nm at 4800 rpm (engine alone) Transmission E-CVT

In terms of dimensions, the Lexus RS 450h is 4890 mm long, 1900 mm wide 1720 mm tall. It’s a five-seater SUV with a big size trunk. There’s a generous amount of space inside and the cabin too is very intuitive. Inside, you get a remote touch controller in the centre console with a larger stick-out display on the dashboard. There’s good use of wood and leather inside and the front row gets sporty and comfortable seats, while the rear seat makes for good space as well.

Under the hood, the Lexus RX 450h is powered by a 3.5-litre V6 VVT-i petrol engine that comes paired with an electric motor and belts out a combined output of 304bhp. When we tested the global spec model we managed 0-100 kmph in 7.8 seconds and that’s quite good for sure. With the price hitting the ₹ 90 lakh mark, the RX 450h will go head to head with the likes of the Volvo XC90 T8 plug-in hybrid, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLS and the BMW X5.