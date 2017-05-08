Lexus LX450d SUV Prices Revealed For India

Having arrived in India earlier this year, Lexus has announced prices for its flagship SUV - the Lexus LX450d in the country. The luxury SUV is priced at ₹ 2.32 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will be taking on the Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography that packs similar levels of luxury. While Lexus LX450d was announced for India alongside the other models in March this year, the company has revealed prices only now. Bookings for the model have already commenced.

The Lexus LX 450d is the only diesel powered offering from the company in India

The Lexus 450d sits as the company's flagship SUV globally and shares its underpinnings with the Toyota Land Cruiser 200. Both SUVs are based on a ladder-on-frame chassis, but the Lexus offering looks nothing like its Toyota sibling. The LX450d is more luxury and style and the same is evident in its design. The automaker's sharp styling and distinctive grille give it a striking appearance, and is complemented by the full-LED headlamps. The SUV gets flared wheel arches, bulbous proportions and wraparound LED tail lights.

Inside, the Lexus LX450d is a 7-seater and comes finished in top-of-the-line luxury. The cabin gets a two-tone colour theme finished in soft touch materials and leather upholstery. You also get a 19 speaker Mark Levinson audio system, auto climate control with 14 sensors to create the ideal cabin temperature, wireless charging, Heads-up display, rear entertainment screens for passengers and much more.

The Lexus LX450d arrives in India as a CBU

Under the hood, the India-spec Lexus LX450d uses a 4.5-litre V8 diesel engine that tuned for 261 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner comes paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive offered as standard. For an SUV that weighs well over 3.3 tonnes, Lexus says that the LX450d can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 8.1 seconds. The top speed is limited to 210 kmph. Interestingly, the LX450d is the only non-Hybrid vehicle in Lexus India's current range.