Lexus LX 450d Introduced In India; Bookings Open

The Lexus LX 450d, the full-size SUV from the Japanese car maker today made an official entry into the Indian market with the launch of the Lexus brand. While the SUV hasn't been launched as of yet, the company has started accepting booking for the LX 450d, which is expected to be the company's most expensive model in India once it goes on sale. While we still await the official announcement, the price of the LX 450d is expected to be somewhere in the vicinity of ₹ 2.0 crore to ₹ 2.3 crore.

Lexus LX ₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Now, the fact that Lexus introduced the LX 450d in India is quite surprising because in an exclusive interview with carandbike.com, Toyota's head for the Asia/Middle East/North Africa regions, Kyoichi Tanada, told us that they are planning launch the brand with their hybrid vehicles considering the government requirements and environmental issues in India. So the fact the LX 450d will, in fact, go on sale in India, indicates that more non-hybrid Lexus models will be coming as well.

Lexus LX 450d was imported to India last year for homogation

The LX 450d was one of the first Lexus cars imported to India for homologation and it is not a hybrid model like the RX 450h crossover and ES 300h sedan that were launched in India today. In fact, the LX 450d, as the 'd' in the name suggests is powered by a 4.5 litre 1VD-FTV - 8 Cylinder V Type diesel engine that churns out a maximum of 261 bhp and develops a pear torque of 650 Nm. The SUV comes mated to a 6 Speed automatic gearbox with AI (Artificial Intelligence) Shift which sends power to all four wheels. 0-100 kmph can be achieved in 8.6 seconds.

In terms of appearance, it comes with that butch mammoth-like SUV-design with boxy edges, squared wheel arches and the imposing stance. The face of the SUV is dominated by the company's signature spindle grille flanked by stylish LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, and the muscular front bumper houses the boomerang-shaped LED foglamps. Even the rear gets Lexus' distinctive L-themed tail lamps.

Lexus LX 450d is powered by a 4.5 litre engine

The cabin also gets the typical Lexus-style interior in dual colour tone. On the features front, the SUV comes with a heads-up display, multifunctional leather- and wood-trimmed steering wheel with controls for multi-information display, cruise control and other functions. The cabin also features soft genuine Semi-Aniline leather upholstery, handsome wood trim and excellent fit-and-finish, wireless charging and Mark Levinson's audio system with 19 ultra-high efficiency speakers.

Upon its launch, the Lexus LX 450d will go up against the likes of the Land Rover Range Rover, Volvo XC90, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and Audi Q7.