Toyota's luxury arm Lexus has finally graced the Indian shores with the brand making its official entry into the country. With respect to the products, the automaker is bringing the Lexus RX 450h hybrid SUV, ES 300h sedan and the LX 450d as its first models. The RX 450h starts at ₹ 1.07 crore going all the way upto ₹ 1.09 crore for the F-Sport variant while the ES 300h is priced at ₹ 55.27 lakh (ex-Delhi). The surprise car of the lot was the all-new 2018 Lexus LS 500h which will make it to India too. The luxury brand is regarded as one of the most sought after globally and was in the pipeline for India for a while now. Nevertheless, the automaker is kick starting operations in India with launch of three models and will be locking horns the likes of Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Volvo, BMW in the segment. Lexus plans to setup four dealerships in the country with one in Mumbai and Bengaluru each and two in Delhi. Here's everything you need to know about the new launches from Lexus.

Lexus RX 450h

Starting with the Lexus RX 450h, the hybrid SUV looks modern and sharp in its design, and certainly stands out compared to most offerings in the segment. We've already told you all there is to know about the car and even in our review we mentioned how stunning it looked. The sharp lines looks stunning and the massive chrome induced grille takes all the attention.

The RX 450h looks great thanks to the sharp lines all over the car

Inside, the Lexus RX 450h comes equipped with a large 12.3-inch infotainment system, retractable moon roof and optional rear-seat entertainment system. The luxury hybrid SUV also comes equipped with the Lexus Safety System+ that includes pre-collision system (PCS), lane departure alert (LDA) and automatic high beam (AHB) and a host of other features.

Lexus RX 450h Dimensions:

Dimensions Length 4889 mm Width 1899 mm Height 1719 mm Wheelbase 2789 mm Kerb Weight 2150 kg

The hybrid machine is equipped with a 3.5 litre V6 petrol engine paired to an electric motor that offers a combined power output of 310 bhp and 361 Nm of peak torque. The 8-speed automatic transmission sends power to the wheels and is shared with the Toyota Prius Hybrid. While the model is available in both RWD and AWD, Lexus has brought in the top-spec AWD version to the country.

Lexus RX 450h Engine Specs:

Lexus RX 450h Specifications Engine 3.5 litre Power 257 bhp at 6000 rpm (engine alone) Peak Torque 335 Nm at 4800 rpm (engine alone) Transmission E-CVT

Lexus ES 300h

Keeping up with the highly appreciated saloons from Germany, Lexus has introduced its flagship sedan - the ES 300h in the country. The luxury sedan is in the same segment as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5 Series, Volvo S90 and the likes. The ES 300h though differentiates itself with the underrated yet stunning styling and a distinct profile.

The ES 300h is the only hybrid sedan in its class

We shown you the pictures as well as given you a low-down of the car and have told you that the ES 300h is a combination of elegant and luxurious exterior design followed by new safety, multimedia and connectivity technology. Much like the RX 450h, the Lexus ES 300h is also supported by a hybrid powertrain and uses a 2.5 litre four-cylinder Atkinson cycle petrol motor and an electric motor. The combined output from the motors comes close to 200 bhp, while the car has the option of running on either pure electric or petrol mode.

Lexus ES 300h Dimensions:

Dimensions Length 4910 mm Width 1821 mm Height 1450 mm Wheelbase 2819 mm Kerb Weight 1670 kg

The Lexus ES 300h is also loaded on safety tech and comes with 10 airbags as well as the Lexus Safety System+ with Steering Assist, Intelligent High Beam (IHB) and High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. There is also a High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control system that works at speeds over 40 kmph.

Lexus ES 300h Engine Specs:

Lexus ES 300h Specifications Engine 2.5 litre Power 154 bhp at 5700 rpm (engine alone) Peak Torque 211 Nm at 4500 rpm (engine alone) Transmission E-CVT

Lexus LX 450d

Lexus LX 450d Dimensions Length 5080 mm Width 1980 mm Height 1865 mm Wheelbase 2850 mm Kerb Weight 2510-2740 kg

The final car to make its way to India is the LX 450d and yes it's a diesel. No hybrid technology on this one.As for the SUV itself, the LX 450d is powered by a 4.5-litre V8 diesel engine, which is capable of generating 268bhp and develop a peak torque of 650 Nm. This power is delivered to all four wheels via a 6-speed automatic transmission. The price of the LX 450d will be shared later.