Lexus India Launch: Live Updates

Lexus will finally make its Indian debut today with the launch of the RX 450h SUV and the ES 300h sedan. After Lexus India's impending arrival was announced in February 2016, we caught the RX 450h and the RC F on camera here. The hybrid SUV was spotted out and about in India at least once more since then. It must be noted that while the RC F coupe is not likely to add its name to the list of Lexus' cars in India today, the Lexus RX 450 h will arrive as the brand's flagship model in India.

As noted in our Lexus RX 450h review, the SUV will be launched with a hybrid-only powertrain. For more information, read our low-down on the Lexus SUV or check out the Lexus RX 450h photo gallery to get a closer look.

Now on to the Lexus ES 300h - the hybrid sedan packs a hefty punch, thanks to its powertrain that develops 200 bhp and a wide array of safety features including 10 airbags. For more details, read our overview of the Lexus sedan and also check out its pictures here.