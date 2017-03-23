Lexus ES 300h: 5 Things We Know

The launch of Toyota's premium brand, Lexus, in India will see a whole new set of cars make its way here. We've already told you about the launch date of the car and we'll be there to give you all the live details. While we've already done an exclusive as to which cars will be launched in India, there's one particular one we're waiting to get our hands on and it's the company's flagship luxury sedan, the Lexus ES 300h. It's a combination of elegant and luxurious exterior design followed by new safety, multimedia and connectivity technology to give the customers a lifestyles that promises to exude elegance. There's a lot to know about this car and we're giving you a glimpse into the 5 things you need to know about the ES 300h.
₹ 60 - 68 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch :
Mar 2017
- The signature Lexus spindle grille on the ES 300h looks spectacular and the standard LED headlights give the ES 300h a unique look. The wide stance of the car adds to the luxury quotient of the sedan
- The rear of the ES 300h is similar to the LS sedan and gets the distinctive L-themed tail lamps
- Yes, it's a hybrid and that means there's a petrol engine and electric motor to boost the experience. The ES 300h gets a 2.5-litre four-cylinder Atkinson cycle petrol motor and an electric motor which produces close to 200 bhp. It will run on pure electric or petrol or a combination of both.
- As far as features go, the ES 300h gets 10 airbags as standard. The Lexus ES 300h also offers the new optional Lexus Safety System + Package combines, the Pre-Collision System (PCS), Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Steering Assist, Intelligent High Beam (IHB) and High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. There is also a High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control system that works at speeds over 40 kmph.
- The Lexus ES300h competes with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A7 and BMW 5 series in India.
