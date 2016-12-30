Land Rover's Range Rover Sport Coupe Spotted Testing

As if the already sporty and expensive Range Rover Sport wasn't enough, Land Rover has now decided to kick things a notch higher with a pricier model - the Range Rover Sport Coupe. The arched back SUV Coupe from the British carmaker was recently spotted during cold weather testing with heavy camouflage to hide its coupe-ish rear profile along with some production ready parts.

Upon its launch, the new Land Rover Range Rover Sport Coupe will go up against the likes of the BMW X6. While Mercedes-Benz has the GLE Coupe in terms of pricing it is a lot more affordable than the other two. Audi is also working on its own SUV Coupe - the Q8, there is still has a long way to go before the company is ready to introduce the car, which currently slated for 2019.

Range Rover Sport Coupe Front

Coming back to the SUV coupe at question here, the camouflage hides most the changes that have gone into the making of the Range Rover Sport Coupe. In fact, at a first glance, you'll probably mistake it for a standard Range Rover Sport but a closer look at the angled glass of the rear doors gives away the prototype's true identity. It is also said that the new Range Rover Sport Coupe is said to have a lot in common with the Jaguar F-Pace, which went on sale in India a few months back. In fact, the new SUV Coupe will allegedly inherit the aluminum-intensive construction as well as its suspension from the F-Pace.

Range Rover Sport Coupe Side Profile

Obviously the new Range Rover Sport Coupe will also see some considerable changed in dimensions and is said to be slightly shorter in length, at 4.7 meters, compared to the regular SUV and even its rivals the X6 and the GLE Coupe. While more details and images of the interior are yet to be revealed, the RR Sport Coupe is expected to feature a lot of upgrades in terms of design, and styling, along with introduction of new trims and materials further enhancing it luxury quotient.

Range Rover Sport Coupe Rear

Under the hood, the SUV coupe will remain unchanged and use the same powertrain option present in the regular SUV. That said, Land Rover could introduce a hybrid version along with and all-electric model, sharing the powertrain with the upcoming Jaguar I-Pace. Expect Land Rover to reveal the new Range Rover Sport Coupe only in the second half of 2017, possibly at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

Jaguar Land Rover is like to bring the SUV to India as well considering the carmaker but we do not expect to see it anytime before 2018. Although the carmaker is currently in the process of homologating the petrol-powered Range Rover Evoque Coupe in India, which is likely to go on sale before that.

Image Source: Motor1