Land Rover Introduces New Range Rover Velar SUV

Land Rover has revealed the latest addition to the Range Rover family - Velar. The British carmaker will induct the fourth member in the range, nearly five decades after the original Range Rover was launched in 1970, next month. To be slotted between the Evoque and the Sport in the Range Rover line, Land Rover will reveal complete details of its latest SUV on 1 March 2017, which will then be followed by the SUV's debut at the Geneva Motor Show.

Gerry McGovern, Land Rover Chief Design Officer, said, "We call the Velar the avant garde Range Rover. It brings a new dimension of glamour, modernity and elegance to the brand. The Range Rover Velar changes everything."

Velar is derived from the Latin verb 'velare', which means to veil or cover up. Land Rover explains that the origin of the new Range Rover SUV's name can be traced back to the first Range Rover prototypes of the 1960s which spearheaded the luxury SUV segment. When the company's development engineers needed to conceal the identity of the 26 pre-production Range Rovers, they chose the name Velar.

Range Rover Velar

While Land Rover hasn't revealed much about the Range Rover Velar, the image above gives a glimpse of the upcoming SUV's admittedly dapper rear. With that being said, the company says "elegant simplicity, a visually reductive approach and pioneering consumer technology are the hallmarks of the Range Rover Velar". It adds the Range Rover Velar uses unique sustainable materials and advanced engineering as part of the endeavours to continue Land Rover's ambition to go "Above and Beyond".