Land Rover India Introduces Price Cut On Popular SUVs

Land Rover India has slashed prices of its popular SUVs including the Discovery Sport and the Range Rover Evoque. Along with the new prices, which are a part of exclusive finance offers, the Land Rover Discovery Sport's diesel range will now come powered by a 2-litre engine available from ₹ 43.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Pure five-seater variant. The SUV's diesel line-up was earlier offered with a 2.2-litre diesel engine at a starting price of ₹ 47.59 lakh. The carmaker has also introduced a price cut on Range Rover Evoque diesel - now offered at ₹ 45.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the 2.0 l Diesel SD4 Pure variant. The Range Rover Evoque Pure variant previously cost ₹ 49.10 lakh.

The Land Rover Discovery Sport's new 2.0-litre Ingenium motor is the group's new class of engine designed for "effortless performance, refinement and efficiency". The engine, available in two power outputs: 147 bhp and 177 bhp, promises impressive fuel efficiency and CO2 emissions, thanks to its all-aluminium construction and advanced technology.

Ingenium is typically 20 kg lighter than equivalent previous generation engines and is more intelligent too. Case in point, its computer controlled adaptive engine cooling only engages when required. Furthermore, the latest generation variable geometry turbocharger maximises peak power for low-speed torque and responsiveness. The internal friction in the Ingenium range is 17 per cent lower as compared previous generation engines.