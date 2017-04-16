Land Rover Discovery Sport Gets New 2.0 Litre Ingenium Diesel Engine In India

The Land Rover Discovery Sport SUV sees the addition of the 2.0 litre Ingenium diesel engine in India. The 2.0 litre diesel replaces the 2.2 litre motor which has now been discontinued from all cars in the JLR India line-up. The company has in fact even reduced prices of the car as well which is why the Land Rover Discovery Sport's diesel range is available from ₹ 43.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Pure five-seater variant. The SUV's diesel line-up was earlier offered with a 2.2-litre diesel engine at a starting price of ₹ 47.59 lakh and this drop in prices will certainly make it an interesting offering.

We've already told you about the effectiveness of the Ingenium engine when we drove the Jaguar F-Pace and we told you how this one uses the the latest generation variable geometry turbocharger maximises peak power for low-speed torque and responsiveness. The internal friction in the Ingenium range is 17 per cent lower as compared previous generation engines and this translates into better performance and good fuel efficiency as well.

The new 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel engine is available in two states of tune - 147 bhp and 177 bhp. The lower variant (Pure) will get a unit that produces 147 hp and 382 Nm of torque and those wanting some more power, they can opt for the top-end HSE Luxury variant which gets 177 bhp and 430 Nm of torque. All engine trims will be paired to 9-speed automatic gearbox.