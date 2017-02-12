Lamborghini Urus To Make Its Debut At 2017 Auto China

In about two months from now, Lamborghini will most probably debut the pre-series model of its first ever SUV, the Urus at the 2017 Auto China to be held in Beijing in April, 2017. It was at the 2012 Auto China, where Lamborghini first showcased the Urus concept to the world. Stefano Domenicali, Lamborghini CEO has said that the final production model will keep the 'Urus' name and that the production will commence from April, 2017 itself.

It is also believed that the Lamborghini Urus might make its Indian debut as early as 2018. The company believes that the Urus has the potential to be one of the highest selling models from its stables. In fact, the company is already said to be bolstering up its production facility at Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy. The Urus, in its production avatar, is believed to be as sharp and angular as the concept model suggests. It will be built on the VW Group's MLB platform, which also underpins the Bentayga, Cayenne and Q7.

The thing to look out for will be the passenger space at the rear, which was never something that Lamborghini had to worry about in any of its earlier cars. Being a Lamborghini, it of course, will be every bit a driver's car. It will also mark the first time a Lamborghini to have a turbo-charged engine. Till now, all Lamborghini cars have had a naturally aspirated engine. In all probability, it will have a 4.0-litre V8 with an AWD system. Lamborghini is also working on a hybrid model of the Urus, which might see the light of the day in 2020.

If we are to look at the competition for the Urus, the likes of the Bentayga and the Range Rover might be in the same bracket. SUVs such as the Mercedes-Maybach SUV, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and the Aston Martin DBX might also be considered competition.