Lamborghini Urus To Have A 641 bhp Engine; Plug-in Hybrid Model In 2019

It was long established that the Lamborghini Urus will have a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine, although the power output wasn't disclosed. Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali said that the Urus will have a maximum power output of 641 bhp. Yes! We had the same thoughts at first. You must be thinking that by Lamborghini standards, the 641 bhp sounds quite tame. But that is because the company wants the Urus to have a much wider appeal than any of its sportscars. Lamborghini doesn't want the Urus to be breaking records on the likes of Nurburgring. Instead, it wants the Urus to be a family oriented SUV.

The company has already started the pre-production of the Urus at its factory in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy and hopes to make 1,000 units in 2018. The company says that the Lamborghini Urus will go on sale from the last quarter of 2018. For 2019, the company will try to increase the number of units manufactured to 3,500. Lamborghini will also bring in a plug-in hybrid of the Urus in the second half of 2019. The complete details on that are not out yet.

(Lamborghini Urus spied testing)

Lamborghini has already started testing the Urus on public roads. The first ever SUV from Lamborghini stables will be manufactured on the same platform as the Bentley Bentayga and the Audi Q7, which is the Volkswagen Group's MLB platform. But, in true Lamborghini tradition, the company claims that the Urus will be the fastest SUV in the world, when it is launched. And yes, it will be coming to India as well. Another year and a half before we see the Lamborghini Urus on the roads! Sigh!



Source: Autonews.com

Spy pic: Motor1.com