Lamborghini Urus SUV To Be Launched In India In 2018: Stefano Domenicali

Lamborghini
Lamborghini
Lamborghini’s next major offering is the Urus SUV and the model is certainly a highly awaited one globally. The Lamborghini Urus is the Italian automaker’s first ever SUV (barring the LM001 prototype from 1981) and will be making its pre-production debut at Auto China later this year, while manufacturing is set to commence from April 2017 itself. Those in India looking forward to getting their hands on the new Urus, Lamborghini will indeed bring the model to the country. Speaking to carandbike.com at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, Lamborghini - CEO, Stefano Domenicali said that India is on the list of markets where the Urus will be sold and the performance SUV will make it to the country by 2018.

Lamborghini has been proactive in bringing its models to India and has been on a launching spree in the past year. 2016 saw the Italian automaker introduce the Huracan Avio limited edition and Huracan RWD Spyder in the country, while the company’s first launch this year has been the 2017 Aventador S that is priced at a whopping ₹ 5.01 crore (ex-showroom).
Known for its two-door high performance models, the Lamborghini Urus is a brave new model for the manufacturer and the automaker is optimistic that the SUV will turn out to be its most popular model, in terms of sales. The SUV was also spied recently during one of its winter test runs. With a global appreciation for SUVs currently, the market is flooding with premium SUVs like the Bentley Bentayga, Maserati Levante and even the uber-luxurious offerings from Land Rover. The Urus, then, differentiates itself by being an out and out performance offering and will be largely like a high riding Huracan. So, expect to see overwhelming power output and handling characteristics on the Urus.

The production-spec version of the Lamborghini Urus will be built on Volkswagen Groups MLB modular platform that also underpins the Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne and the Audi Q7. A lot of the design language from the concept first showcased at Auto China in 2012 will make it to the production version as well. So, the angular lines will continue to be the model’s highlight but do expect the styling to be tweaked for today’s times.
Production for the new Lamborghini Urus will take place at the company’s Sant'Agata Bolognese facility in Italy. Power is expected to come from a 4.0 litre turbocharged V8 engine and will come equipped with an All Wheel Drive (AWD) system as well. There is also expected to be a hybrid model in the works but won’t make it to production before 2020.
