Lamborghini Urus SUV To Be Launched In India In 2018: Stefano Domenicali

Lamborghini has been proactive in bringing its models to India and has been on a launching spree in the past year. 2016 saw the Italian automaker introduce the Huracan Avio limited edition and Huracan RWD Spyder in the country, while the company’s first launch this year has been the 2017 Aventador S that is priced at a whopping ₹ 5.01 crore (ex-showroom). spied recently during one of its winter test runs. With a global appreciation for SUVs currently, the market is flooding with premium SUVs like the Bentley Bentayga, Maserati Levante and even the uber-luxurious offerings from Land Rover. The Urus, then, differentiates itself by being an out and out performance offering and will be largely like a high riding Huracan. So, expect to see overwhelming power output and handling characteristics on the Urus.
The production-spec version of the Lamborghini Urus will be built on Volkswagen Groups MLB modular platform that also underpins the Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne and the Audi Q7. A lot of the design language from the concept first showcased at Auto China in 2012 will make it to the production version as well. So, the angular lines will continue to be the model’s highlight but do expect the styling to be tweaked for today’s times.
