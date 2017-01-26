Lamborghini Huracan RWD Spyder India Launch Date Announced

Italian supercar maker Lamborghini Automobili has announced the launch of yet another Huracan Spyder for India. This time it's the drop-top version of the much acclaimed Huracan RWD coupe, which went on sale in India back in November 2015. Slated to be launched on 1st February 2017, much like its coupe counterpart, the new Lamborghini Huracan RWD Spyder employs the exciting rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup specially re-engineered for enthusiasts who favour two-wheel drive performance.

Lamborghini Huracan 3.49 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Essentially, the upcoming Lamborghini Huracan RWD Spyder is very similar to the regular Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 RWD, with the only difference being the retractable rooftop. The soft top roof is extremely lightweight and takes just about 17 seconds to open at speeds up to 50 kmph.

In fact, both the cars come powered by the same 5.2-litre V10 engine that churns out a whopping 580 bhp and develops a peak torque of 540 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox that sends power to the rear wheels, which comes with rear mechanical self-locking differential. Like the regular version, the Huracan RWD Spyder can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in mere 3.6-seconds, before reaching the top speed of 319 kmph.

In terms of design and styling, the car remains largely similar to the regular Huracan RWD coupe like the stooping bonnet, sweptback headlamps with W-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs), a muscular bumper design with three massive air intakes, sharp door-mounted electrically operated, heated and foldable ORVMs, tail-mounted rear spoiler and much more. The Huracan RWD Spyder also comes with a different set of sporty 19-inch KARI silver alloy casted rims shod in Pirelli PZero tyres, specially designed for the car's rear-wheel-drive performance. While Lamborghini offers an array of colour and customisation options, we think this particular one in the Lamborghini Yellow best suits the car.

The demand for high-end cars and supercars has been growing in India at a slow yet very steady pace. Last year Lamborghini launched the Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder and now it's expanding the lineup with the new Huracan RWD Spyder.