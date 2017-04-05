Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Spotted Testing

Right on the heels of Lamborghini Huracan Performante launch in India, the drop-top version of the same was spotted testing in Germany, at Volkswagen Group's testing facility near the Nurburgring. So this confirms that Lamborghini will be launching the Huracan Performante Spyder sometime later this year. Needless to say, we are looking forward to this one. And who knows, Lamborghini actually might get it to India as well. Apart from the roof section being chopped off, the Huracan Performante Spyder might also get a spoiler at the rear. We do not know for sure, at this point in time. Also, the drop-top version will be retaining the 5.2 Litre V10 engine from the fixed roof version which makes 630 bhp and 600 Nm. The power will be transferred to all the wheels through a 7-speed dual clutch transmission and a Haldex AWD system. With the roof taken off, the Spyder might see a negligible drop in the power. The Huracan Performante does the 0-100 kmph sprint in less than three seconds and has a top speed of 325 kmph. The Huracan Performante Spyder might record slightly slower times but as far as cool quotient goes, it will surely be a couple of notches higher, if not more. The fabric roof is said to open up or close in less than 17 seconds at speeds of up to 50 kmph.

(Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder)

The overall features and equipment on the Huracan Performante Spyder should remain the same as they are on the Huracan Performante. The inspiration for the Huracan Performante is the Lamborghini Super Trofeo racecar. Recently, the Huracan Performante set the lap record at Nurburgring at 6 minutes and 52 seconds, breaking Porsche 911 GT3's record of 6 minutes and 57 seconds, which was set in 2013.