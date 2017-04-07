Lamborghini today launched its new Huracan Performante supercar in India priced at ₹ 3.97 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). The car was unveiled just a month back in February at the Geneva Motor Show and now we have it in India. The Lamborghini Huracan Performante is inspired by the Huracan Super Trofeo race car and thus gets the sporty cosmetic enhancements and several race-spec features that make it the brand's most powerful V10 till date. In fact, Lamborghini says that the Huracan Performante is said to be designed for those customers who crave the ultimate performance. The new Huracan Performante is the third Lamborghini product to be launched in India after the Huracan RWD Spyder and the Aventador S.

The new Lamborghini Huracan Performante is 40 kg lighter than the regular Huracan. And that was possible because of Lamborghini's proprietary forged composite carbon fibre. The car's front bumper, rear spoiler, engine cover, rear bumper, and diffuser are made up of this material, because of which the new Huracan Performante can go from 0-100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds, before hitting a top speed of 325 kmph. Powering this Italian raging bull is the same 5.2 litre V10 from the regular Huracan but for the Huracan Performante, Lamborghini has made few upgrades like titanium valves, revised intake and lighter exhaust. Because of this, the engine now churns out an impressive 630 bhp and develops 600 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

In terms of design, the car retains its original look but the addition of carbon fibre parts, new bright colour option and the race-spec exterior features do give it a meaner stance. The major change in design is seen at the rear with the new high-mounted spoiler, new rear grille and the dual exhaust set up gives it a whole new look. The car also comes with Lamborghini's Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva, a new active aerodynamic tech allowing the car to switch between maximum downforce and low drag setups by adjusting flaps at the front and rear.

Inside, the cabin of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante features more of the forged composite carbon fibre components comprising AC vents, paddles, door handles and centre console. There is also a new dashboard showing the status of the active aero system.