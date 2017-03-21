Lamborghini Huracan Performante India Launch Date Revealed

Lamborghini India has been consistently bringing its models to India soon after its global launch. The latest to join this line-up is the all-new Lamborghini Huracan Performante that was revealed at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show earlier this month and will be officially arriving in the country on 7th April 2017. Inspired by the Huracan Super Trofeo race car, the new Huracan Performante gets upgraded with several race spec features that make it the brand's most powerful V10 ever.

Lamborghini says the Huracan Performante has been designed for ultimate performance. The 5.2 litre V10 engine from the standard version continues to serve purpose, but gets upgrades like titanium valves, revised intake and lighter exhaust. The more sophisticated components have helped the Huracan Performante churn out 630 bhp of power and peak torque of 600 Nm. The motor comes paired to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

The Huracan Performante's cabin gets upgraded with forged carbon fibre bits

The changes now help the Lamborghini Huracan Performante propel from 0-100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds, while hitting a top speed of 325 kmph. The model has also seen extensive weight saving with several components built from forged composite carbon fibre including the front and rear spoiler, engine cover, rear bumper and diffuser. The strong yet lightweight components have helped lose 40 kg of precious weight. The supercar also comes equipped with the Italian manufacturer's Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva, a new active aerodynamic tech allowing the car to switch between maximum downforce and low drag setups by adjusting flaps at the front and rear.

Inside, the cabin of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante features more of the forged composite carbon fibre components comprising AC vents, paddles, door handles and centre console. There is also a new dashboard showing the status of the active aero system.

The Huracan Performante's comes equipped with active aerodynamic tech

It's really interesting to see Lamborghini taking the very small volume Indian supercar market so seriously. The Huracan Performante will be the company's second launch this year after the Aventador S and is expected to carry a price tag north of ₹ 3 crore (ex-showroom) upon launch. Fun fact, the Huracan Super Trofeo race car, which forms the basis of the Performante, is part of the Lamborghini Blancpain Super Trofeo series and features Indian driver Armaan Ebrahim behind the wheel.