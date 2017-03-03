Further expanding its line-up in India, Italian supercar marque Lamborghini has now launched the new Aventador S LP 740-4 Coupe priced at ₹ 5.01 crore (ex-showroom). Essentially a meaner version of the standard Aventador, the 'S' suffix also signifies that the car comes with an improved design, sharper styling, better aerodynamics and a retuned V12 engine that now churns out over 40 bhp of additional power. The most interesting bit is that the car has arrived in India within a couple of months of its global launch, also this is the second launch from Lamborghini after the Huracan RWD Spyder. This shows how aggressive the carmaker is getting in terms of product strategies for India.

Powering this new raging bull is a 6.5 litre V12 engine that churns out 730bhp at 8400 rpm and develops a peak torque of 690Nm at 5500 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. Also, the addition 40 bhp power allows this beautiful beast to go from 0-100 kmph in flat 2.9 seconds before the car reaches a top speed of 350 kmph. Dropping the anchor on this bull is also equally efficient and the 100-0 kmph can be achieved with 30 metres.

To handle all that power Lamborghini has also fortified the new Aventador S with monocoque in carbon fibre chassis. As for the body, the engine bonnet, rear air inlets and spoiler are also made of carbon fibre, while the other panels are made of aluminium and synthetic material. The electronically operated spoiler at the rear comes with 3 positions. Braking duties are handled by carbon-ceramic brakes with fixed calipers monoblock in aluminium with 6 pistons (front) and 4 pistons (rear). The 2017 Aventador S also gets vertical fins like the Super Veloce that improves downforce and reduces drag. The Aventador S runs on new multi-spoke alloys shod in Pirelli P Zero tyres that help improve steering and traction and braking efficiency.

When it comes to design and styling, the Lamborghini Aventador S surely kicks things a notch higher. The car gets a sleeker profile accentuated by sharper and more pronounced muscular lines. Up front, the car gets a new chiselled face that features a new front bumper with redesigned air intakes and a new design element at the centre that together gives the impression of horns and the sharp bumper lip adds to the aggressive stance. The minimalistic design of the LED headlamps and LED taillamp come are also in line with the overall design of the car.

The cabin, on the other hand, comes with a new digital instrument cluster that gets multiple layouts based on the mode you are driving on - Strada, Corsa, Sport and the new configurable Ego. You also get the very lucrative Apple CarPlay that can be added as optional with a telemetry system.